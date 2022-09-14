Apollon vs Dnipro-1 prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League 2022-23

Apollon will entertain Dnipro-1 at the Tsirion Stadium in their UEFA Europa Conference League Group E clash on Thursday.

Apollon are coming off a goalless draw against Liechtenstein side Vaduz in their campaign opener. The Cypriot team put up a laudable showing despite being on the road and will take that confidence against Dnipro-1. Apollon are yet to progress beyond the group stage of a UEFA competition after four attempts.

Dinipro, meanwhile, lost their campaign opener 1-0 against Dutch giants AZ. Dnipro-1 were not billed as favorites owing to their immediate circumstances. They played in Slovakia as hosts because of the situation in Ukraine. Their domestic league has only resumed recently. They need decent outcome in Limassol to keep their knockout hopes alive.

Apollon will strive to make the most out of their home advantage ahead of a difficult trip to Alkmaar to face group leaders AZ.

Apollon are coming off a 2-1 win at home over Omonia in the Cypriot First Division, where they trail league leaders Aris Limassol on goal difference after three games. Meanwhile, Dnipro beat Metalist 1925 3-0 at home in the Ukrainian Premier League.

Apollon vs Dnipro-1 Head-to-Head

The two teams are yet to play against each other in any competition.

Apollon form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-W-D

Dnipro-1 form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-W-L

Apollon vs Dnipro-1 News

Apollon

French-Senegalese centre-forward Bagaliy Dabo has been sidelined with a muscle injury. New signing Patrick Joosten will likely take his place. The 26-year-old striker has arrived from Dutch side FC Groningen earlier this month.

Injured: Bagaliy Dabo

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Dnipro-1

Brazilian left winger Wesley Braga, who arrived ast month, is under pressure to open his goal account. Dnipro have no injury or suspension concerns.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Apollon vs Dnipro-1 Predicted Xls

Apollon (4-3-3): Aleksandar Jovanovic (GK), Amine Khammas, Mathieu Peybernes, Valentin Roberge, Vukasin Jovanovic, El-Hadji Ba, Ido Shahar, Chambos Kyriakou, Ioannis Pittas, Israel Coll, Patrick Joosten

Dnipro-1 (4-4-2): Max Walef (GK), Yanis Hamache, Oleksii Gutsuliak, Volodymyr Adamiuk, Valentyn Rubchynskyi, Ruslan Babenko, Oleksandr Pikhalyonok, Eduard Sarapii, Oleksandr Nazarenko, Artem Dovbyk, Volodymyr Tanchyk

Apollon vs Dnipro-1 Prediction

Apollon will seek nothing short of victory to strengthen their place behind AZ, who will likely beat visiting Vaduz to stay top. Dnipro-1 could look for a draw to stay afloat before welcoming Vaduz in a clash they are expected to win. At stake for the two teams is second spot in Group E, as the summit is likely out of reach.

Apollon should see off the challenge of the visitors, given their better recent form and home advantage,

Prediction: Apollon 2-0 Dnipro-1

