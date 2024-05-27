Are Bayern Munich making a mistake by going after Vincent Kompany? 

Bayern Munich have reached an agreement in principle with Burnley to sign Vincent Kompany as their new head coach after parting ways with Thomas Tuchel. The Bavarians turned their attention to Kompany after a series of rejections from different coaches. According to reports, Bayern will pay Burnley a compensation of £10.2 million to bring the Belgian to Allianz Arena, as he has agreed to a deal until 2027.

Meanwhile, football critics have debated Bayern Munich opting for Kompany after seeing their managerial bids turned down. This article takes a look at whether Bayern's decision to go after him is the right one or not.

Vincent Kompany’s Coaching Journey: From Anderlecht to Burnley

Vincent Kompany’s managerial career is relatively young, having only coached Anderlecht and Burnley. His tenure at Burnley is particularly notable, as he guided the team to glory in the Championship in 2023. However, the following season saw a dramatic downturn in fortunes, with Burnley finishing 19th in the Premier League, resulting in an unwanted return to the Championship.

Despite this setback, Kompany’s ability to inspire and implement a distinctive style of play at Burnley has drawn attention, making him a candidate for top managerial roles.

Bayern’s Pursuit: A shambolic chase or a strategic move?

Bayern Munich's decision to part ways with Thomas Tuchel and turn to Vincent Kompany has raised eyebrows across the football world. After facing a series of rejections from other coaching candidates, the Bavarians opted for Kompany, a relatively inexperienced manager. Critics argue that opting for Kompany, given his limited top-flight experience, might be seen as a desperate move.

A move to Bayern Munich will make it Vincent Kompany’s third managerial appointment following his spells at Anderlecht and Burnley. Meanwhile, it is important to note that Bayern, just like Chelsea, have zero patience for underperformance, as can be seen in their somewhat harsh sackings of Julian Nagelsmann and Hansi Flick.

Despite an impressive debut season in which Nagelsmann won the Bundesliga title, the Bayern Munich board showed him the exit when they felt that things were going south.

Flick was also not spared, despite winning the Champions League. A manager like Kompany, still evolving in his career, might find it challenging to fulfill these lofty expectations immediately, as the club always looks keen on immediate success domestically and in Europe.

However, it might be an intelligent move given what Kompany did with Burnley in the EFL Championship. He did exceptionally well, playing a very attractive brand of football. And looking at it, it is safe to say that the quality of players that Kompany managed at Burnley in the Championship was at the level of the league. At Bayern Munich, he will play with high-quality players.

The style of football that he wanted to play with Burnley in the Premier League, which failed completely and led to their immediate return to the Championship, he can implement comfortably at Bayern.

The Bayern Munich Journey: Managing Big Names and High Expectations

Another problem is whether Vincent Kompany will be able to manage the big boys at Bayern Munich. Transitioning from managing championship-level players to coaching world talents like Harry Kane, Thomas Muller, Joshua Kimmich, and the like, presents a significant challenge.

While his tactical nous has borne fruit at lower levels, replicating it at Bayern will require managing egos and high expectations. While the club’s infrastructure and the quality of players he would inherit could enable Kompany to flourish at Bayern, his ability to command respect and effectively lead a squad filled with established stars will be crucial to his success.