Where it could have possibly gone wrong for Vincent Kompany and Burnley in the Premier League this season

Vincent Kompany's Burnley suffered a fate that was unimaginable just a year ago.

A year after celebrating their EFL Championship triumph with 101 points, the Clarets have had a dreadful campaign as they are rock bottom of the table with Sheffield United after winning five out of 37 games.

After an impressive campaign in the EFL Championship, Vincent Kompany's men have been officially confirmed relegated from the Premier League. Their recent 2-1 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium confirmed their relegation.

After seeing them dominate the Championship last season, a lot of football fans expected them to give teams in the Premier League a run for their money, especially with Vincent Kompany's attacking style of football.

The Quality Gap Between the EFL Championship and the Premier League

The EFL Championship and the Premier League are two different worlds in terms of competition and quality. Even though Burnly dominated the EFL Championship with an attacking style of football, replicating it in the Premier League proved to be an insurmountable task.

Vincent Kompany's philosophy of playing the same style of football—expressive, and possession-based—that led to his triumph in the EFL Championship against Premier League teams was akin to playing with fire.

This scenario is reminiscent of Norwich City's disappointing campaign in the Premier League. The Canaries gained promotion to the Premier League in that season as Champions of the EFL Championship with 97 points, only for them to get to the Premier League and get sent back to the Championship as they ended the season in the 20th position with 22 points.

In one of their Premier League games that season, they conceded seven goals against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, which underscored the gap between the EFL Championship and the Premier League.

Vincent Kompany's Lack of Pragmatism and Adaptability

While having convictions about the way you want to play is laudable, sometimes you have to face reality. Vincent Kompany's insistence on playing possession-based football even against stronger opponents often proved to be his undoing.

His approach to coaching Burnley reflected his playing style as a former Manchester City player: bold, expressive, and possession-oriented. While this approach was a huge success in the EFL Championship, it failed completely in the Premier League due to its lack of pragmatism and adaptability.

I watched their game against Newcastle, where they lost 1-4 on their home field. You can't just play out of defense if your players aren't up to the level.

They looked impressive in the championship but were one of the most talented and technical teams there. At the Premier League level, their best players don't look out of place, but most were too inexperienced or not good enough.

Managing a relatively small club like Burnley coupled with the quality of players they have at their disposal requires a coach to be very adaptive to his game, which is where Vincent Kompany got it wrong. Kompany's persistence in playing expressive football, even against established Premier League giants, was the beginning of the end for his Burnley side.

While it is commendable to have an identity as a football gaffer, it is important to be adaptive when circumstances calls for adpativeness.

So, Vincent Kompany must strike a balance between defensive solidity and pragmatism in his coaching approach. Most of the teams that get promoted from the EFL Championship to the Premier League are renowned for their resolute defending, a quality that Burnley seem to lack this season. Mastering the art of ''parking the bus'' when necessary can be crucial for survival for underdog teams in the Premier League.

Defensive Vulnerabilities and Inexperience

Another reason for Burnley's capitulation this season was their defensive vulnerability. Despite their attacking prowess, they struggled to cope with the defensive demands of the Premier League.

This was evidenced as they set an unwanted record as the only team to amass the fewest points (four) in the first 12 games of a Premier League season in the history of the competition, while shipping in 30 goals.

Their lack of experience and quality was evident in their inability to secure crucial points against relegation-threatened teams and established Premier League sides, like in their game against Spurs, where they lost 2-1 despite being the first to open the scoring. They knew they had to beat Tottenham in their penultimate fixture of the season in order to keep any chance of survival.