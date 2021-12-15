Arenteiro vs Valencia prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa del Rey 2021-22 

Arenteiro will host Valencia at the Estadio de Espinedo in the second round of the Copa del Rey on Thursday.

The home side secured their spot at this stage by virtue of their 2-1 home win over SD Logrones in the last round. Renan Zanelli and Alassane Sylla scored first-half goals to help the Galicians progress.

Valencia progressed at the expense of sixth-division side Utrillas with a 3-0 away victory. Marcus Andre, Yunus Musah and Koba Koindredi all got on the scoresheet in the victory.

Los Che come into the game on the back of a 2-1 home win over Elche. Goncalo Guedes and Cristiano Piccini scored either side of Lucas Boye's goal to guide their side to victory.

Arenteiro fell to a 1-0 defeat to Union Ardave in the Segunda Division RFEF – Group 1. Alvaro Portero scored the match-winner in the 58th minute.

Arenteiro vs Valencia Head-to-Head

This will be the first official meeting between the two sides and victory for either team will see them secure qualification for the next round.

The hosts have won just one of their last eight matches in all competitions. Valencia are currently on a seven-game unbeaten streak.

Arenteiro form guide (all competitions): L-L-W-D-D

Valencia form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-D-D

Arenteiro vs Valencia Team News

Arenteiro

There are no known injury concerns for the home side, although Goes Cassio will miss the game due to the red card he received against Logrones.

Injuries: None

Suspension: Goes Cassio

Valencia

Antonio Latorre and Gabriel Paulista have been ruled out with hamstring injuries while Gaya is suspended due to accumulated yellow cards.

Injuries: Gabriel Paulista, Antonio Latorre

Suspension: Gaya

Arenteiro vs Valencia Predicted XI

Arenteiro Predicted XI (3-4-3): Iago Dominguez (GK); German Novoa, Garcia Vitra, Daniel Portela; Alvaro Naveira, Alexandre Fernandez, Cruz Juncal, Victor Eimil; Alassane Sylla, Renan Zanelli, Joni Magisano

Valencia Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jaume Domenech (GK); Jesus Vazquez, Mouctar Diakhaby, Cesar Tarrega, Dimitri Foulquier; Denis Cheryshev, Uros Racic, Koba Koindredi, Yunus Musah; Marcos Andre, Maxi Gomez

Arenteiro vs Valencia Prediction

Valencia are currently flying high in the Spanish top division, while Arenteiro are languishing in the relegation zone of the fourth division. This pretty much establishes the difference in class between the two sides.

Beyond the obvious quality gap, Valencia's strong run of form means that anything other than a comfortable victory for the visitors will be considered a huge upset. This is unlikely though and we are backing Jose Bordalas' side to progress with a convincing win.

Prediction: Arenteiro 0-4 Valencia

Edited by Peter P