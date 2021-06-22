Argentina 1-0 Paraguay: 5 Talking points as Papu Gomez's strike seals quarterfinal berth for La Albiceleste | Copa America 2021

Argentina booked a quarterfinal beth in the Copa America 2021 as they beat Paraguay at the Estádio Nacional de Brasília. Papu Gomez's early strike was the sole goal as La Albiceleste dug out another 1-0 victory.

The Sevilla attacking midfielder scored brilliantly in the tenth minute as Lionel Messi set up the move with a lovely dribble and pass to find Angel Di Maria. The PSG winger's through ball found Gomez completely free in the box and he dinked the ball over Antony Silva to score for Argentina.

The Argentines started the game brightly and knocked on Paraguay's door twice before finally taking an early decisive lead. Gomez tried his luck from outside the box but his shot was just a tad too powerful and went over the crossbar. A couple of minutes later Sergio Aguero found himself in a one-on-one situation but could only direct the ball over the net.

They continued to create chances after Gomez's goal as well. In the 16th minute Argentina won a free-kick right at the edge of the box. Messi stepped up to take it but a low-driven shot missed the bottom right corner.

After an early lead, Argentina were made to sweat by Paraguay and the remainder of the match saw some crunching tackles from both teams. Argentina also had a goal ruled out for offside in first-half injury time. Papu Gomez's cross from the right was turned into the net by Junior Alonso for an own goal but a VAR check found Messi in an offside position when di Maria took the initial shot.

Paraguay finished the game with more possession and goal attempts than La Albiceleste. But Argentina held onto their slender lead to record a second Copa America 2021 win.

As the Argentines secured their place in the quarterfinals with a game to spare, we take a look at the five talking points from the game.

#5 Another day, another nervy win for Argentina

Argentina recorded their second 1-0 win of the 2021 Copa America. For the third game in a row they were dominated by the opposition in terms of possession. Against Paraguay, they had only 43% possession and also recorded fewer shots on target.

They started the game brightly with plenty of chances in the first quarter of an hour. But their efforts after the opening goal were wayward and lacked a cutting edge.

Messi, DI Maria and Gomez initially combined well in the final third and caused a lot of trouble for Paraguay. La Albirroja grew into the game in the second half but just like Argentina, they failed to trouble the goalkeeper.

Argentina cannot depend merely on lucky breaks to score goals if they are to progress well into the Copa America knockout stages. Lionel Scaloni will know his men need to be more dominant going forward.

#4 Lionel Messi equals Javier Mascherano's record for most caps with the national team

Lionel Messi donned the Argentina jersey for the 147th time tonight. With his appearance against Paraguay, he became the joint-most capped player for his country. Messi shares the honor with former Barcelona team-mate Javier Mascherano. With at least two more matches still to come in the ongoing competition, Messi has the chance to add this record to his name as well.

The left-footed forward failed to mark the appearance with a goal or assist. Messi also missed the target from a free-kick right on the edge of the penalty area. However, he was crucial in the buildup to the opening goal.

