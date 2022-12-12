Argentina predicted XI against Croatia | 2022 FIFA World Cup

Lionel Messi’s Argentina will take on Luka Modric’s Croatia in a tasty 2022 FIFA World Cup semi-final clash at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on Tuesday night (13 December). Both teams are coming into the game on the back of successful penalty shootout wins in the quarter-finals.

Lionel Scaloni’s Argentina beat Netherlands 4-3 on penalties after the match finished 2-2 at the end of extra time. Croatia, on the other hand, got the better of five-time winners Brazil on penalties. With the match tied at 1-1 after extra time, the Croats beat Selecao 4-2 in the penalty shootout.

Croatia inflicted a 3-0 defeat upon Argentina in their last FIFA World Cup (group stage) meeting in 2018. Here is the lineup Scaloni could pick to ensure the two-time FIFA World Cup winners have their revenge on Tuesday:

Goalkeeper: Emiliano Martinez

Emiliano Martinez was the hero of the penalty shootout against Netherlands, successfully keeping out Virgil van Dijk and Steven Berghuis’s spot kicks.

GOAL @goal The love that Lionel Messi has for Emi Martinez 🥰 The love that Lionel Messi has for Emi Martinez 🥰 https://t.co/oNA32aTa5E

Martinez could once again emerge as Argentina’s savior if the game goes to penalties against Croatia.

Right-back: Nahuel Molina

Nahuel Molina opened the scoring for La Albicelste against Netherlands in the 35th minute. Latching on to a pass from Lionel Messi, Molina chipped the ball past Dutch keeper Andries Noppert from point-blank range, giving him no chance whatsoever.

Roberto Rojas @RobertoRojas97 Marked by three Dutch players and he still finds the space and time to pick out a pass for Molina. Lionel Messi is out of this world #FIFAWorldCup Marked by three Dutch players and he still finds the space and time to pick out a pass for Molina. Lionel Messi is out of this world #FIFAWorldCup https://t.co/es5MSwmD4p

His attacking play could be key in breaking down a resolute Croatian side on Tuesday night.

Center-back: Cristian Romero

Cristiano Romero has successfully recovered from a rocky start at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, becoming one of the first names on Scaloni’s team sheet. The Tottenham Hotspur defender was at his best in the clash against Netherlands, impressing onlookers with his sharp clearances, ability to hold his ground, and short passing.

Romero completed 43 passes, won four of six duels, and performed three headed clearances against the Dutch. He also made an interception, attempted two tackles, and drew a foul.

Center-back: Nicolas Otamendi

One of the toughest and most experienced players on the team, Nicolas Otamendi is set to operate at the heart of the Argentine defense against Croatia on Tuesday. The 34-year-old has rarely put a foot wrong at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and has impressed with his distribution as well.

Against Holland, Otamendi played 84 accurate passes, delivered four accurate long balls, and made a whopping eight recoveries. Going past the Benfica man will be one of the biggest challenges for Croatia at the Lusail Iconic Stadium.

Left-back: Nicolas Tagliafico

Marcos Acuna was one of the eight Argentine players to receive a caution in the quarter-finals. As it was his second yellow card at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, he immediately became ineligible to play in the semi-finals.

Nicolas Tagliafico is set to come in as his replacement on Tuesday. It will be interesting to see if he manages to be as tenacious as Acuna has been so far in Qatar.

Central midfield: Rodrigo De Paul

The lynchpin on Argentina’s midfield, Rodrigo De Paul has truly come on his own in the last couple of matches. He was as confident as ever against Holland, never hesitating to take the fight to his Dutch counterparts.

Rodrigo de Paul @rodridepaul

Esto también va es por ustedes, no saben qué importante es el apoyo, están locos, hoy fuimos locales otra vez!!!! 🤍 🤍 🤍 Todo valió la pena.. cada esfuerzo, cada vez que nos caimos, cada vez que dudaron, todo nos hizo más fuerte!!Esto también va es por ustedes, no saben qué importante es el apoyo, están locos, hoy fuimos locales otra vez!!!! Todo valió la pena.. cada esfuerzo, cada vez que nos caimos, cada vez que dudaron, todo nos hizo más fuerte!! Esto también va es por ustedes, no saben qué importante es el apoyo, están locos, hoy fuimos locales otra vez!!!! 💙🤍💙🤍💙🤍 https://t.co/FwjoOKPxgh

De Paul created a chance, completed 41 passes, and won six of nine duels before being taken off for Paredes in the 67th minute. His freshness could come in particularly handy against a gritty Croatia this week.

Central midfield: Enzo Fernandez

Enzo Fernandez was the only Argentine player to miss a penalty in the shootout against Netherlands. Apart from dragging his shot wide of the mark, Fernandez had an impressive game.

He created a couple of chances, played eight passes into the final third, and made five recoveries. Another starting XI appearance seems to be on the cards for Fernandez at the Qatar World Cup.

Central midfield: Alexis Mac Allister

Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister has become an integral member of Scaloni’s XI in Qatar. Starting against Netherlands, Mac Allister created a chance, delivered a couple of accurate long balls, made five recoveries, and won eight duels.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC Alexis Mac Allister plays with Lionel Messi and his father played with Diego Maradona. Blessed Alexis Mac Allister plays with Lionel Messi and his father played with Diego Maradona. Blessed ✨ https://t.co/Yn3c0DFwba

The 23-year-old also has great chemistry with both his fellow midfielders and is expected to play a crucial role against Croatia on Tuesday.

Attacking midfield: Lionel Messi

Argentina’s captain fantastic Lionel Messi was easily their standout player in the quarter-final victory over the Dutch. He played a superb through ball to Molina in the 35th minute, which led to La Albiceleste’s opening goal. Messi then turned scorer in the 73rd minute, putting away a confident penalty after Acuna was brought down inside the Dutch box.

To top it off, he gave the South Americans the perfect start in the penalty shoot-out, calmly rolling the ball down the middle to give his team the lead. Messi’s involvement in the semi-finals remains beyond doubt.

Right-forward: Angel Di Maria

Angel Di Maria came off the bench during extra time in the match against Netherlands. He looked sharp during his short cameo, completing a cross, creating a chance, and making a recovery.

All About Argentina 🛎🇦🇷 @AlbicelesteTalk



Di Maria in 2021: “My problem at Manchester was the coach. Van Gaal was the worst of my career. I would score, assist, and the next day he would show me my misplaced passes. He displaced me from one day to the other.” There’s a background story between Di Maria and Van GaalDi Maria in 2021: “My problem at Manchester was the coach. Van Gaal was the worst of my career. I would score, assist, and the next day he would show me my misplaced passes. He displaced me from one day to the other.” There’s a background story between Di Maria and Van Gaal 👀 Di Maria in 2021: “My problem at Manchester was the coach. Van Gaal was the worst of my career. I would score, assist, and the next day he would show me my misplaced passes. He displaced me from one day to the other.” https://t.co/1naiRQJRIl

Having proven his fitness in the quarter-finals, Di Maria could be given the nod to feature against Croatia from the start.

Left-forward: Julian Alvarez

Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez did not particularly impress against Netherlands. He only made a key pass, lost possession 10 times, and never looked like finding the back of the net. However, his link-up play was good, he worked hard, and always looked to make encouraging runs.

mcfc lads @mcfc_lads 🗣 Julián Álvarez in October:



“It was one of my first days at City. They were talking about who could win the World Cup. They say Portugal, France, etc. I hadn’t said anything. Pep told them, 'Do you know who has the most chance?' He pointed to me.” 🗣 Julián Álvarez in October: “It was one of my first days at City. They were talking about who could win the World Cup. They say Portugal, France, etc. I hadn’t said anything. Pep told them, 'Do you know who has the most chance?' He pointed to me.” https://t.co/duY1eo4Y40

Lautaro Martinez did dispatch a confident penalty to win the game for La Albiceleste against the Dutch, but Scaloni is unlikely to tinker with his winning formula against Croatia.

