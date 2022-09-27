Argentina predicted XI against Jamaica | International Friendly

Lionel Scaloni’s Argentina will take on Jamaica in their penultimate friendly match before the 2022 FIFA World Cup in New Jersey, USA, on Tuesday night (September 27). La Albiceleste were in bubbling form in their previous friendly, securing a 3-0 win at home over Honduras on Friday (September 23). They will look to produce another commanding display against Jamaica tonight.

Here is how they can line up in the friendly against Jamaica at the Red Bull Arena on Tuesday:

Goalkeeper: Geronimo Rulli

Argentina v Mexico - International Friendly

Argentina boss Scaloni picked Geronimo Rulli in goal against Honduras on Friday. The Villarreal stopper was not tested as Honduras failed to lodge even a single shot on target.

Jamaica have an abundance of pace in their attack and could keep the keeper considerably busier at the Red Bull arena.

Right-back: Nahuel Molina

Italy v Argentina - Finalissima 2022

Nahuel Molina was in excellent form for Argentina on Friday. He covered a lot of ground, defended well, and was always on the lookout for forward passes.

Molina created two chances, delivered three accurate long balls, and made three recoveries. Another appearance should be on the cards for the Atletico Madrid man.

Center-back: Cristian Romero

Italy v Argentina - Finalissima 2022

Tottenham Hotspur center-back Cristian Romero was an unused substitution in the match against Honduras, with German Pezzella taking his place.

Given that it would be the penultimate chance for Scaloni to see the defender in Argentina’s colors, Romero could get the nod ahead of Pezzella this Tuesday.

Center-back: Lisandro Martinez

Lisandro Martinez in an International Friendly

In-form Manchester United center-back Lisandro Martinez started for Argentina against Honduras. He completed 65 of 67 passes, made two recoveries, and did not make any errors at the back.

Another starting XI appearance could be on the cards for the former Ajax star.

Left-back: Nicolas Tagliafico

Argentina v Venezuela - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Qualifier

Argentina’s first-choice left-back Nicolas Tagliafico produced another sure-footed display against Honduras on Friday. He struck the perfect balance between attack and defense, playing 10 passes in the final third and making three recoveries.

The Lyon fullback also impressed with his link-up play and won four of six duels. He could be a shoo-in for the clash against Jamaica on Tuesday.

Defensive midfield: Enzo Fernandez

Enzo Fernandez made his debut against Honduras - International Friendly

Replacing Leandro Paredes in the 64th minute, Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez made his international debut in the friendly against Honduras.

He did not misplace a single ground pass, hit the woodwork once, and made two impressive recoveries. It would not be surprising if he gets his first start for La Albiceleste on Tuesday.

Central midfield: Rodrigo De Paul

Honduras v Argentina - International Friendly

From winning the ball in midfield to keeping defenders on their toes with his distribution, Rodrigo De Paul did it all against Honduras. He completed 75 of 77 passes, delivered six accurate long balls, won a couple of tackles, and won seven ground duels.

The Atletico Madrid man deserves to have another go against Jamaica.

Central midfield: Giovani Lo Celso

Lo Celso was in impressive form against Honduras - International Friendly

Villarreal star Giovani Lo Celso impressed on-lookers with his passes, clever movement, and unmatched work rate against Honduras.

He made 13 passes into the final third, registered four recoveries, won four ground duels, and drew four fouls. Based on his last performance, Lo Celso should be one of the first names on Scaloni's starting XI on Tuesday.

Right-wing: Lionel Messi

Messi against Honduras - International Friendly

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi was the star of the show on Friday. He carried the ball into the final third with grace, created openings for his teammates, and scored two goals. His first, which came in the second minute of first-half added time, was a thumping penalty, while his second was a delightful chip in the 89th minute.

The Argentine skipper has always been an automatic pick for Argentina and Tuesday is unlikely to be an exception. It will be interesting to see how Jamaica go about dealing with one of the best players in history at the Red Bull Arena tonight.

Center forward: Lautaro Martinez

Italy v Argentina - Finalissima 2022

Inter Milan ace Lautaro Martinez has become a regular under Scaloni. Unlike PSG superstar Mauro Icardi, Martinez does not hesitate to put in a shift and links up impressively with his teammates.

In addition to possessing the aforementioned traits, Martinez is a sharp finisher, the evidence of which was found against Honduras. The Inter striker found the back of the net in superb fashion to open the scoring for La Albiceleste in the 16th minute. Another starting XI appearance and a fine performance could be on the cards for the striker on Tuesday.

Left-wing: Angel Di Maria

Di Maria in action vs Italy - Finalissima 2022

Juventus star Angel Di Maria was an unused substitute in the clash against Honduras on Friday. On Tuesday, he could take his place in the XI, replacing Alejandro Gomez.

Di Maria is a stunning playmaker, an excellent reader of the game, and has a knack for scoring brilliant goals. If picked, the former PSG man would do his best to make a statement of intent in the penultimate game before the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

