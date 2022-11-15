Argentina are heading into the 2022 FIFA World Cup as one of the favorites to win football's biggest prize. They have been in great form under Lionel Scaloni and are currently unbeaten in their last 35 matches.

If La Albiceleste manage to go undefeated in the group stage, they will set a new world record for the longest unbeaten streak in men's international football. Argentina have every reason to be optimistic about their chances at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Lionel Messi is in peak form and he should be determined to win that elusive World Cup and, as they say, complete football. He has a star-studded supporting cast as well to help him on that endeavor.

Without further ado, let's take a look at Argentina's strongest starting XI for the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Argentina Goalkeeper - Emiliano Martinez

Italy v Argentina - Finalissima 2022

Emiliano Martinez has done an excellent job for Argentina between the sticks. He played a starring role in their 2021 Copa America triumph. He is an enterprising goalkeeper who is good at commanding his area and his defenders.

Martinez is also a towering presence inside the box and never shies away from coming out to collect crosses or clear the danger.

Right-back - Nahuel Molina

While the offensive aspect of his game leaves much to be desired, Nahuel Molina has shown that he is excellent during defensive transitions. An excellent tackler of the ball, Molina's presence on the right side will provide plenty of stability to Argentina's backline.

Centre-back - Cristian Romero

Giorgio Chiellini and Cristian Ronero fight for possession at the Finalissima 2022

Nicolas Otamendi will bring his wealth of experience to the 2022 FIFA World Cup and Lionel Scaloni will want to make use of it. Otamendi has been one of the first-choice centre-backs for La Albiceleste in recent times and it might stay that way.

But Cristian Romero has done pretty well for Tottenham Hotspur this season. Scaloni should experiment with the two younger and more dynamic centre-backs he has at his disposal at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Centre-back - Lisandro Martinez

Lisandro Martinez in action against Estonia - International Friendly

Lisandro Martinez is proving to be an inspired signing for Manchester United. The left-footed Argentinian centre-back has not only dispelled the myth that he is not good at aerial duels but he has also shown his excellent technical qualities.

The duo of Romero and Martinez will be difficult to get past for any attacker as they are two tough cookies to crack and will bring their tenacious A-game to the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Left-back - Nicolas Tagliafico

Nicolas Tagliafico in action against Colombia: Semifinal - Copa America Brazil 2021

Nicolas Tagliafico's ability to cause problems in the attacking third will make him crucial to Argentina's build-up play. He can help create chances for Lautaro Martinez with his overlapping and underlapping runs and his crosses into the box.

Central midfielder - Rodrigo De Paul

Rodrigo De Paul has not had the best of seasons at domestic level but he has proven to be a force to be reckoned with for Argentina in midfield. He is their midfield metronome and his workrate and ability to play line-breaking passes make him a potent weapon in midfield at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Central midfield - Leandro Paredes

Leandro Paredes at the Finalissima 2022

The snappy and relentless Leandro Paredes will bring plenty of energy to Argentina's midfield. He's not been doing great for Juventus but Scaloni is likely to rely on him at the 2022 FIFA World Cup due to his obvious qualities.

Central midfielder - Enzo Fernandez

21-year-old Benfica midfielder Ezo Fernandez seems like the right player to slot in next to De Paul and Paredes. His passing is excellent and is capable of creating chances for his teammates and can also go hell for leather from distance.

In 24 appearances across all competitions for Benfica so far this term, Fernandez has scored three goals and provided five assists.

Right-winger - Lionel Messi

Lionel Messi celebrates after scoring against Jamaica

The Argentinian legend has been in exceptional form this season. He has scored nine goals for La Albiceleste in his last three appearances. Lionel Messi has 12 goals and 14 assists to his name in 19 appearances across all competitions for Paris Saint-Germain so far this season.

Messi will create plenty of chances for his side and will be a major goalscoring threat as well at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Striker - Lautaro Martinez

Argentina's first-choice striker by quite some distance, Lautaro Martinez is a wiry forward whose dynamic play in and around the area will make him a difficult player to contain. Martinez can take defenders on and beat them and is also capable of sniffing out chances inside the box.

Left-winger - Angel Di Maria

Angel Di Maria in action against Jamaica

Angel Di Maria has plenty of experience playing at this level and he has the ability to play exquisite threaded through balls in tight spaces. Di Maria is an intelligent and technically gifted attacker. Despite having lost a yard of pace in recent years, he will be one of Argentina's key players at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Cristiano Ronaldo says he feels 'betrayed' by Man Utd and has no respect for Ten Hag! Click here

Poll : 0 votes