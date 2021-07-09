Argentina vs Brazil prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa America 2021 final

Argentina are set to play Brazil at the Maracana Stadium on Saturday in the final of Copa America 2021.

Argentina come into this game on the back of a 1-1 (3-2p) win over Reinaldo Rueda's Colombia on Tuesday in the semi-final. A first-half goal from Inter Milan striker Lautaro Martinez was cancelled out by a second-half goal from Porto winger Luis Diaz for Colombia. Argentina triumphed in the penalty shootout, courtesy of Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez's heroics.

Brazil, on the other hand, beat Ricardo Gareca's Peru 1-0 in the semi-finals. A first-half goal from Lyon midfielder Lucas Paqueta was enough to seal the deal for Tite's Brazil.

Argentina vs Brazil Head-to-Head

In 111 head-to-head encounters between the two sides, Brazil hold the advantage. They have won 46 games, lost 40 and drawn 25.

The two countries last faced each other in 2019, with Argentina beating Brazil 1-0. A first-half goal from Barcelona superstar Lionel Messi secured the win for Argentina.

Argentina form guide in Copa America 2021: W-W-W-W-W

Brazil form guide in Copa America 2021: W-W-D-W-W

Argentina vs Brazil Team News

Argentina

Argentina could be without Atalanta centre-back Cristian Romero, who is nursing an injury. Other than that there are no known issues, and manager Lionel Scaloni can call upon the likes of Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez, Paris Saint-Germain's Leandro Paredes and of course, Lionel Messi.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Cristian Romero

Suspended: None

Brazil

Meanwhile, Brazil manager Tite could be unable to call upon the services of Juventus left-back Alex Sandro, while Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus is suspended. Atletico Madrid centre-back Felipe was replaced in June by Red Bull Bragantino centre-back Leo Ortiz due to injury issues.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Alex Sandro

Suspended: Gabriel Jesus

Argentina vs Brazil Predicted XI

Argentina Predicted XI (4-3-3): Emiliano Martinez, Nahuel Molina, German Pezzella, Nicolas Otamendi, Marcos Acuna, Rodrigo De Paul, Leandro Paredes, Giovani Lo Celso, Lionel Messi, Lautaro Martinez, Papu Gomez

Brazil Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ederson Moraes, Danilo, Eder Militao, Marquinhos, Renan Lodi, Casemiro, Fred, Roberto Firmino, Lucas Paqueta, Neymar, Richarlison

Neymar: Messi is a great friend, but now we're in a final, our friendship is on the line! 🇧🇷🇦🇷 pic.twitter.com/uUsjOTQ1lu — Goal (@goal) July 9, 2021

Argentina vs Brazil Prediction

Argentina are desperate to win an international trophy, as the pressure on Lionel Messi intensifies ahead of another final. The superstar forward has been the best player at the tournament, and has been supported ably by the likes of Lautaro Martinez, Emiliano Martinez and Rodrigo De Paul.

Lionel Messi on Emiliano Martinez:



“Emi is a phenomenon. We trusted him.



"We achieved the goal of being able to play all the games and now we are going to the final." 🇦🇷#CopaAmerica pic.twitter.com/pbl0gSPHGb — Goal (@goal) July 7, 2021

Brazil, on the other hand, have arguably been the best team in the tournament. Neymar is one of the best players in the world and enjoys an excellent relationship with Messi, and he will be Brazil's main source of inspiration in attack. In fact, the final has been billed as a clash between Lionel Messi and Neymar, two of the best footballers right now.

Argentina have done well to reach this stage, and it would be heartbreaking to see Messi lose a final with his country again. Having said that, Brazil might just edge past La Albiceleste.

Prediction: Argentina 1-2 Brazil

