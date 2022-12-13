Argentina vs Croatia: 5 key battles to look out for | 2022 FIFA World Cup

Two-time world champions Argentina will take on 2018 World Cup finalists Croatia in a mouth-watering semi-final at the 2022 FIFA World Cup on Tuesday night (13 December).

Argentina beat the Netherlands 4-3 on penalties (2-2 after extra time) in the quarter-finals to book their place in the final four. Croatia, on the other hand, overcame Brazil in the quarters, beating them 4-2 in the shootout after the game finished 1-1 at the end of extra time.

The two teams have their fair share of match winners, players who could make a seismic impact in the semi-finals at the Lusail Iconic Stadium. The outcome of the battles between these very capable individuals could tip the scales one way or the other.

Now without further ado, let’s check out the five key battles that could define the 2022 FIFA World Cup semi-finals on Tuesday night:

#5 Andrej Kramaric vs Nicolas Otamendi

The battle between Andrej Kramaric and Nicolas Otamendi has all the makings of a classic. The Croatian centre-forward is as traditional as they come. He is quick, strong, and sensational in the air, always lurking to make the most of the chances that fall his way.

Otamendi, on the other hand, is a center-forward’s nightmare. He is dogged, strong, and has the ability to time his tackles to perfection. Kramaric has so far scored twice for Croatia at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, with both his strikes coming against Canada. Otamendi will not make it easy for him to add to his tally in the semis.

#4 Rodrigo De Paul vs Mateo Kovacic

Argentina no. 7 Rodrigo De Paul has come on his own in the knockout stages. He has played with enviable confidence, making slick passes, covering plenty of ground, and creating openings for his teammates. Given the impact he has had and is capable of making, it is safe to call De Paul the most important member of Argentina’s gifted midfield.

Croatia’s Mateo Kovacic does not come off as intimidating as De Paul, but he can do a fair bit of damage if left unchecked. The Chelsea man is the designated ball carrier of Croatia’s midfield. He can glide past defenders like they aren’t there and has developed a knack for releasing the ball just at the right time.

On his day, the Croatian maestro can bring even the best teams to their knees. De Paul will have to make sure his team are not on the receiving end of a Kovacic masterclass on Tuesday.

#3 Josko Gvardiol vs Julian Alvarez

Manchester City forward Julian Alvarez has become Argentina boss Lionel Scaloni’s go-to man in Qatar. Starting in the last three matches, Alvarez has scored twice, emerging as one of the most crucial cogs in La Albicelste’s well-oiled machine.

Croatia’s standout defender Josko Gvardiol will try his best to stop Alvarez from finding his rhythm on Tuesday. The 20-year-old RB Leipzig center-back has been spotless at the back, making smart defensive interventions in every game. Additionally, he has proven to be quite a handful going forward, tormenting the opposing defenders with his runs through the middle.

The tussle between two youngsters could have a heavy bearing on the outcome of the tie.

#2 Dominik Livakovic vs Emiliano Martinez

Croatia goalkeeper Dominik Livakovic and Argentina shot-stopper Emiliano Martinez are unlikely to cross paths in the 2022 FIFA World Cup semi-finals. However, their battle, albeit indirect, could decide the outcome of the match.

After saving three penalty kicks in the round-of-16 penalty shootout against Japan, Livakovic produced a memorable performance against Brazil in the quarters. He made a staggering 11 saves by the end of extra time and then denied Brazil’s first penalty-kick taker Rodrygo in the shootout. Without Livakovic’s heroics, Croatia would not be playing in their third semi-final at the FIFA World Cup.

Emiliano Martinez was not as busy against the Netherlands in the quarter-finals, but he earned his keep with two remarkable stops in the shootout. He first dove to his right to keep out Virgil van Dijk’s powerful effort before lunging to his left and stopping Steven Berghuis’ shot from going in. The battle between the two rockstar goalkeepers could be one for the ages.

#1 Lionel Messi vs Luka Modric

All eyes will be on the two legendary LM 10s at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on Tuesday night. Argentina skipper Lionel Messi has easily been their best performer at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, scoring four times and claiming two assists in five matches so far. Luka Modric, too, has been in inspired form, covering every blade of grass on the pitch and dictating the tempo of the game from the middle of the park.

Messi has regularly dropped deep for Argentina at the 2022 FIFA World Cup and is expected to do the same on Tuesday. Real Madrid maestro Modric, who has faced him 26 times in his career (12 wins, nine defeats), is the most qualified to keep an eye on him. Given how dogged Modric has looked in Qatar, the Barcelona legend could have a hard time shaking him off his tail in the semi-finals.

