Argentina vs Mexico: 4 players to watch out for | FIFA World Cup 2022

Argentina will take on Mexico in their second group stage game of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on Saturday, November 26.

Argentina are yet to open their accounts in this year's edition of the competition as they lost their opening game 2-1 to Saudi Arabia. Furthermore, they are the only team in Group C without a point and will be looking to make a strong comeback against Mexico.

Mexico, on the other hand, will be looking to secure all three points as a victory will give them the edge to qualify for the pre-quarter-finals from Group C. The rivalry and tension in the build-up to this game makes it one that promises to be fascinating.

Without further ado, let's look at four players to watch out for in this encounter on Saturday.

#4 Edson Alvarez (Mexico)

Edson Alvarez - Mexico v Poland: Group C - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

The 25-year-old is arguably one of the most versatile players currently in the footballing world and his defensive intuition is outstanding.

Edson Alvarez performed excellently in Mexico's opening game against Poland as his glaring presence improved the outlook of the midfield. Furthermore, he won five out of seven aerial duels contested and was arguably one of Mexico's best players on the pitch.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave Edson Alvarez’s game by numbers vs. Poland:



76% pass accuracy

68 touches

5/7 aerial duels won

2 interceptions

2 ground duels won

2 long balls completed

1/1 dribble completed

1 key pass

1 big chance created





His mastery in midfield is pivotal as it will be needed to curtail Argentina's attacking threats. It will be interesting to see if he can help his team in securing all three points.

#3 Lautaro Martinez (Argentina)

Lautaro Martinez - v Saudi Arabia: Group C - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

The Inter Milan forward is one of Argentina's most deadly strikers and his scoring proficiency is remarkable.

Lautaro Martinez scored a brilliant goal against Saudi Arabia in the opening game, however, it was ruled out for a controversial offside.

Football Tweet ⚽ @Football__Tweet FIFA and VAR allegedly made a huge mistake on Lautaro Martinez's goal by not taking into account the position of the Saudi left-back.



📸 @FlashscoreUK FIFA and VAR allegedly made a huge mistake on Lautaro Martinez's goal by not taking into account the position of the Saudi left-back. 🚨 FIFA and VAR allegedly made a huge mistake on Lautaro Martinez's goal by not taking into account the position of the Saudi left-back. 🚫👀📸 @FlashscoreUK https://t.co/96xKEFdyZT

His impressive attacking proficiency and scoring mastery makes him one of the players to watch out for in this encounter. It will be fascinating to see if he can help his nation in securing a much-needed victory on Saturday.

#2 Hirving Lozano (Mexico)

Mexico v Poland: Group C - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

The Napoli forward is arguably one of Mexico's most clinical attackers and his intuition in the final third of the pitch is commendable.

Hirving Lozano was outstanding in attack in the opening game against Poland and he recorded some outstanding numbers in that fixture.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



100% long balls completed

83% pass accuracy

52 touches

11/17 ground duels won

3/3 tackles won

3/4 dribbles completed

2 key passes





The 22-year-old's brilliant display in Mexico's opening game makes him one of the attackers that Lionel Scaloni's men may want to keep an eye on.

#1 Lionel Messi (Argentina)

Argentina v Saudi Arabia: Group C - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022

Lionel Messi is Argentina's most deadly attacker and his attacking intuition can't be understated as he can single-handedly destroy teams.

Messi's penalty against Saudi Arabia was not enough to secure all three points for La Albiceleste as they lost the game.

GOAL @goal Lionel Messi scores his first goal of the 2022 World Cup 🤩 Lionel Messi scores his first goal of the 2022 World Cup 🤩 https://t.co/vtj0p5JvAC

However, the upcoming game against Mexico is an opportunity for him to rectify his mistakes and to help his team in securing all three points, which is crucial for them to stay alive in the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

