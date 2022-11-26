Argentina vs Mexico: 4 players to watch out for | FIFA World Cup 2022

Argentina will take on Mexico in their second group stage game of the Qatar 2022 FIFA World Cup at the Lusail Iconic Stadium on Saturday, November 26.
Argentina are yet to open their accounts in this year's edition of the competition as they lost their opening game 2-1 to Saudi Arabia. Furthermore, they are the only team in Group C without a point and will be looking to make a strong comeback against Mexico.
Mexico, on the other hand, will be looking to secure all three points as a victory will give them the edge to qualify for the pre-quarter-finals from Group C. The rivalry and tension in the build-up to this game makes it one that promises to be fascinating.
Without further ado, let's look at four players to watch out for in this encounter on Saturday.
#4 Edson Alvarez (Mexico)
The 25-year-old is arguably one of the most versatile players currently in the footballing world and his defensive intuition is outstanding.
Edson Alvarez performed excellently in Mexico's opening game against Poland as his glaring presence improved the outlook of the midfield. Furthermore, he won five out of seven aerial duels contested and was arguably one of Mexico's best players on the pitch.
His mastery in midfield is pivotal as it will be needed to curtail Argentina's attacking threats. It will be interesting to see if he can help his team in securing all three points.
#3 Lautaro Martinez (Argentina)
The Inter Milan forward is one of Argentina's most deadly strikers and his scoring proficiency is remarkable.
Lautaro Martinez scored a brilliant goal against Saudi Arabia in the opening game, however, it was ruled out for a controversial offside.
His impressive attacking proficiency and scoring mastery makes him one of the players to watch out for in this encounter. It will be fascinating to see if he can help his nation in securing a much-needed victory on Saturday.
#2 Hirving Lozano (Mexico)
The Napoli forward is arguably one of Mexico's most clinical attackers and his intuition in the final third of the pitch is commendable.
Hirving Lozano was outstanding in attack in the opening game against Poland and he recorded some outstanding numbers in that fixture.
The 22-year-old's brilliant display in Mexico's opening game makes him one of the attackers that Lionel Scaloni's men may want to keep an eye on.
#1 Lionel Messi (Argentina)
Lionel Messi is Argentina's most deadly attacker and his attacking intuition can't be understated as he can single-handedly destroy teams.
Messi's penalty against Saudi Arabia was not enough to secure all three points for La Albiceleste as they lost the game.
However, the upcoming game against Mexico is an opportunity for him to rectify his mistakes and to help his team in securing all three points, which is crucial for them to stay alive in the Qatar 2022 World Cup.
Get England vs USA live score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup
Poll : Who will top Group C in FIFA World Cup 2022?
Argentina
Poland
Mexico
Saudi Arabia
237 votes