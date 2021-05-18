Argentinos Juniors vs Atletico Nacional prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2021

Argentinos Juniors welcome Atlerico Nacional to the Estadio Diego Armando Maradona in Copa Libertadores action on Thursday.
The hosts are the leaders in the Group F standings with three wins and a loss in four games so far. Their 1-0 loss to Universidad Catolica last week was their first defeat in the competition this term.
While Atletico Nacional are first in the Columbian top-flight, they are only third in the Group F standings, having recorded just one win in the Copa Libertadores. They played out a goalless draw with Nacional in their previous outing.
Argentinos Juniors vs Atletico Nacional Head-to-Head
The round three fixture earlier this month was the first-ever encounter between the two sides. Juniors recorded a comfortable 2-0 away win in that game.
Argentinos Juniors form guide across all competitions: L-W-W-W-W
Atletico Nacional form guide across all competitions: D-L-D-D-L
Argentinos Juniors vs Atletico Nacional Team News
Argentinos Juniors
Currently, Matis Caruzzo is the only injury concern for the hosts. The defender tested positive for COVID-19 in March and is still unable to resume full training.
Gabriel Milito's men lost their first game in the competition last time around and a few changes are expected in the starting XI from that loss.
Gabriel Hauche picked up a red card in that 1-0 loss and is suspended for the game against the Columbian giants.
Injuries: Matis Caruzzo
Suspension: Gabriel Hauche
Atletico Nacional
There are no known injuries for the visitors ahead of this game.
Injuries: None
Suspension: None
Argentinos Juniors vs Atletico Nacional Predicted XI
Argentinos Juniors Predicted XI (3-1-4-2): Lucas Chavez; Kevin Mac Allister, Miguel Torren, Marco Di Cesare; Fausto Vera; Gabriel Carabajal, Matías Pisano, Elias Gomez, Matías Romero; Javier Cabrera, Emanuel Herrera
Atletico Nacional Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Aldair Quintana; Brayan Stiven Córdoba Barrientos, Yerson Mosquera Valdelamar, Geisson Perea, Danovis Banguero; Baldomero, Sebastián Gómez Londoño; Yerson Candelo, Jarlan Barrera, Alex Castro; Jefferson Duque
Argentinos Juniors vs Atletico Nacional Prediction
Argentinos and Atletico are the two top scoring sides in Group F with six goals each. The defense is what separates the two sides. The hosts have conceded just one goal in four games, while Atletico Nacional have shipped in six in the same period.
We don't expect this game to be a high-scoring affair but a win for the hosts is on the cards.
Prediction: Argentinos Juniors 1-0 Atletico Nacional
