River Plate vs Santa Fe prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2021

River Plate invite Santa Fe to El Monumental Stadium in Copa Libertadores action on Wednesday.

The hosts have just one win in their four group stage games, while Santa Fe are winless in the competition so far.

River Plate were defeated 4-2 (1-1) on penalties by Boca Juniors in their Argentina Primera Division fixture and were knocked out of the playoffs.

The visitors' last outing was in the Copa Libertadores last week, which ended in a 2-1 loss at Fluminense.

🔛 Lunes en River Camp 💪



🔁 Actividades regenerativas.

⏱️ Tareas de fuerza y capacidad aeróbica.#VamosRiver ⚪️🔴⚪️ pic.twitter.com/v7HrkDf48V — River Plate (@RiverPlate) May 17, 2021

River Plate vs Santa Fe Head-to-Head

The two clubs have faced off seven times across all competitions. Most of their meetings have come in Libertadores group stage fixtures.

Los Millonarios have been the dominant side in this fixture and are yet to lose a game against Santa Fe. They have three wins while four games have ended in stalemates.

Their previous meeting earlier this month ended in a goalless draw at the Estadio General Pablo Rojas.

River Plate form guide across all competitions: L-D-W-D-L

Santa Fe form guide across all competitions: L-D-D-L-L

River Plate vs Santa Fe Team News

River Plate

The River Plate squad has been devastated by a huge surge in COVID-19 cases and as many as 20 first-team players have tested positive over the last week.

As things stand, they do not have any goalkeeper available for the game. They have to register Leonardo Diaz with CONMEBOL as their fifth-choice goalkeeper ahead of this game.

Javier Pinola has been ruled out with a forearm fracture and is currently the only injury concern. If they cannot field seven players for this fixture, they will have to call upon Enzo Perez, who is recovering from a thigh injury.

As per CONMEBOL rules, a team can play a game with a minimum of seven players, but hopefully, the hosts can field a playing XI in this game.

Injuries: Javier Pinola

Suspension: None

Unavailable (Due to COVID-19): Franco Armani, Enrique Bologna, Germán Lux, Franco Petroli, Paulo Díaz, Robert Rojas, Nicolás de la Cruz, Bruno Zuculini, Agustín Palavecino, Santiago Simón, Tomás Castro Ponce, Rafael Borré, Matías Suárez, Federico Girotti, Benjamín Rollheiser, Lucas Beltrán, Flabian Londoño Bedoya, Gonzalo Montiel, Leonardo Ponzio, Alex Vigo

Santa Fe

The visitors do not have any known injuries at the moment and should field their strongest squad here.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

River Plate vs Santa Fe Predicted XI

River Plate Predicted XI: Unknown (Due to inclusion of youth team players)

Santa Fe Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Leandro Castellanos; Ciro Alexander Porras Ruíz, Fainer Torijano, Alejandro Moralez Rocha, Carlos Arboleda; Leonardo Pico, Daniel Giraldo; Jersson David González Niño, Jhon Arias, Kelvin Osorio; Jorge Luis Ramos

River Plate vs Santa Fe Prediction

With River Plate having to make do with a depleted squad and registering new players, they may struggle to field 11 players.

This unfortunate situation gives Sante Fe the perfect opportunity to record their first win in the competition, and we expect them to take it.

Prediction: River Plate 0-1 Santa Fe

Also See: Sao Paulo vs Racing Club prediction, preview, team news and more | Copa Libertadores 2021