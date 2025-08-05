Aris Limassol vs AEK Athens Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th August 2025

Aris Limassol host AEK Athens on Thursday for the first leg of their clash in the UEFA Europa Conference League third qualifying round. Having scripted history last year by qualifying for the Europa League, their first-ever participation in a major European competition, Limassol now have their sights on another tournament.

They have made no secret of their ambition either, beating Hungarian side Puskas Akademia home and away in the last round to get here. A late winner in the first leg earned them a 3-2 win after having relinquished their two-goal advantage, before netting two late goals in the return for a 2-0 victory and a 5-2 aggregate win.

Limassol will be eager to continue this winning run here and bolster their playoff chances, but now come up against an experienced AEK Athens side that is no stranger to Europe.

Last seen in the 2023-24 Europa League season, Athens beat Hapoel Be'er Sheva 1-0 on aggregate in the last round. Filipe Relvas struck the only goal of the game in the 50th minute to seal the first leg, whilst preventing their opponents from coming back into the tie in the decider to force a 0-0 stalemate.

Aris Limassol vs AEK Athens Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the first meeting between the sides in history.

Athens have faced a Cypriot side on 20 occasions, winning 14 times and losing only twice.

The Light Brigade have won five times in eight European home games, losing thrice. They've never drawn a game on home turf before.

Athens have won twice in their last four games away from home in Europe. They've kept a clean sheet in both their qualifier fixtures so far.

Aris Limassol have never clashed with a Greek team in history.

Aris Limassol vs AEK Athens Prediction

The Light Brigade have performed really well in Europe, showing grit and steel to overcome Puskas Akademia. Although their defense looked shaky at times, Limassol's frontline was firing on all cylinders.

Athens, for all their experience and history, will get a serious run for their money here.

Prediction: Aris Limassol 1-0 AEK Athens

Aris Limassol vs AEK Athens Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Aris Limassol to win

Tip 2 - Goals over/under 2.5: Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No

