Arminia Bielefeld vs Borussia Dortmund prediction, preview, team news and more | Bundesliga 2020-21 

Borussia Dortmund will hope to keep the pressure on table-toppers RB Leipzig with another victory at the weekend as they face Arminia Bielefeld on matchday six of the Bundesliga.

With four wins from five games, Der BVB have started off the new season brightly and will have their confidence boosted further after beating Zenit St.Petersburg in the Champions League on Wednesday.

Die Arminen, in contrast, are plummeting closer to relegation. Back in the top-flight after 11 years, the promoted side are 14th after just a single victory from five games. They have lost their last three games.

Arminia Bielefeld vs Borussia Dortmund Head-To-Head

These sides have clashed 34 times before, with Borussia Dortmund narrowly edging in front with 14 victories to Bielefeld's 12.

The last meeting between the two rivals came way back in April 2009 when the Borussen ran out 6-0 victors at Signal Iduna Park. However, Dortmund haven't won at the Bielefeld Alm in three trips, losing once and drawing the next two.

Arminia gegen den @BVB - da war doch was?!

Genau, 1:11, wissen wir 👻

Was die wenigsten wissen: An jenem Tag wurde (vermutlich) auch der bekannte Schlachtruf "Ostwestfalen Idioten" geboren.

Hier gibt's noch mehr #Traditionsschnack: https://t.co/RQ508AEGqt#immerdabei #DSCBVB pic.twitter.com/qMUa4EvkBz — DSC Arminia Bielefeld (@arminia) October 29, 2020

Arminia Bielefeld Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-D-L-L

Borussia Dortmund Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-W

Advertisement

Arminia Bielefeld vs Borussia Dortmund Team News

Bielefeld manager Uwe Neuhaus will continue to be without attackers Cebio Soukou and Andreas Voglsammer as they recover from a torn muscle and a foot injury respectively.

Injured: Cebio Soukou and Andreas Voglsammer

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

While Blues are facing a shortage of attacking options, the Black and Yellows are witnessing a defensive crisis. Nico Schulz, Dan-Axel Zagadou, and Marcel Schmelzer are all out injured, while Emre Can is still recovering from COVID-19 in isolation.

Injured: Nico Schulz, Dan-Axel Zagadu, and Marcel Schmelzer

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Emre Can

Arminia Bielefeld vs Borussia Dortmund Predicted XI

Arminia Bielfeld (4-2-3-1): Stefan Ortega; Cedric Brunner, Amos Pieper, Mike van der Hoorn, Anderson Lucoqui; Fabian Kunze, Manuel Prietl; Ritsu Doan, Marcel Hartel, Sergio Cordova; Fabian Klos.

Borussia Dortmund (4-2-3-1): Roman Bürki; Thomas Meunier, Manuel Akanji, Matts Hummels, Raphael Guerreiro; Jude Bellingham, Axel Witsel; Jadon Sancho, Marco Reus, Giovanni Reyna; Erling Haaland.

Arminia Bielefeld vs Borussia Dortmund Prediction

Dortmund have made a fine start to the season, and have been impressive at both ends of the pitch. They've conceded the fewest goals in the division and also scored the third most behind only Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig.

Advertisement

Bielefeld have lost their last three games, but have shown great resolve in each of those defeats. Loan signing Ritsu Doan is in a good form, but that is not likely to be enough to stop Lucien Favre's juggernaut from taking three points home to Dortmund.

Prediction: Arminia Bielefeld 1-3 Borussia Dortmund