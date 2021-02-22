Arsenal 0-1 Manchester City: Player ratings as Raheem Sterling's early goal proves to be the difference | Premier League 2020-21

Manchester City beat Arsenal 1-0 in a Premier League game at the Emirates Stadium to extend their winning streak to 18 games in all competitions.

Raheem Sterling opened the scoring in the second minute of the game to give Manchester City a lead they never relinquished. The former Liverpool star headed in after receiving a juicy cross from Riyad Mahrez.

That proved to be the only goal of the game, as Arsenal looked toothless in attack and struggled to muster a response.

11 consecutive away victories ✅

18 straight wins in all competitions ✅

25 matches unbeaten ✅



Watch the highlights from our latest win!



🔷 #ManCity

With the win, Manchester City have opened up a ten-point lead atop the Premier League summit with 13 games to go.

On that note, let's have a look at the player ratings of both teams.

Arsenal Player Ratings

Bernd Leno - 6/10

Bernd Leno had a decent game between the sticks. However, the German international was merely a spectator for most of the game, as both sides struggled to create chances up front. Although Leno was unable to earn himself a clean sheet, there was nothing he could have done to keep Sterling's header out.

Hector Bellerin - 5/10

Hector Bellerin was one troubled figure at the back. The Spaniard failed to neutralise the threat posed by Sterling and was harried by the Englishman's darting runs down the flank.

Rob Holding - 6.5/10

Rob Holding had a roller coaster night against Manchester City. The 25-year-old was at fault for the visitors' opening goal, as he failed to deal with the incoming cross from Mahrez that was comfortably headed in by Sterling.

However, he marshalled Arsenal's backline and did not allow Manchester City to score another. However, his involvement in the game came to an end following an unfortunate injury.

Pablo Mari - 6/10

Pablo Mari started on the wrong note but grew more confident as the game wore on. He formed a formidable partnership with Holding to fend off Manchester City's attack.

💬 "We cannot be happy because we lost the game. We have to learn, we have to improve, we have to be ready in the beginning of the game."



📺 Watch tonight's interview with @PabloMV5 after #ARSMCI 👇 — Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 21, 2021

Kieran Tierney - 6.5/10

Kieran Tierney had his moments. Although the 23-year-old was a constant threat for Arsenal down the wing, he was often caught out of position by Mahrez. Tierney could have done better to stop the Algerian from setting up the only goal of the game.

Mohamed Elneny - 5.5/10

Mohamed Elneny did not put a foot wrong but looked bereft of ideas in the centre of the park. The Egyptian failed to ease the process of transition for Arsenal up front, as the Gunners failed to hit the visitors rapidly on the counters. Elneny played his part well defensively but left a lot to be desired high up the pitch.

Granit Xhaka - 6/10

Granit Xhaka had a rough night, as he was bullied throughout the game by Manchester City. The Swiss international lost eight duels and was left chasing shadows. He was also shown a yellow for his reckless tackles.

Nicolas Pepe - 5.5/10

Nicolas Pepe had a night to forget, as he failed to leave his mark on the fixture. He was easily contained by Pep Guardiola's men. Pepe failed to create anything substantial up front too.

Martin Odegaard- 6/10

Following his impressive outing against Benfica, Martin Odegaard was expected to shine against Manchester City. But the Real Madrid loanee failed to influence the game, as he looked short of service and was isolated for the most part of the game.

Bukayo Saka - 7/10

Bukayo Saka was the only positive for Arsenal on the night. His darting runs down the flanks were a genuine source of threat for Manchester City. Saka won seven duels and completed three dribbles, and kept Manchester City's defenders on their toes.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang - 5/10

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang was hardly involved in the game, as he was isolated up front for large swathes. Aubameyand had the least number of touches (19) amongst all the outfield players who played the entire game.

Ratings of Arsenal substitutes against Manchester City

Emile Smith-Rowe - 5.5/10

Emile Smith-Rowe of Arsenal failed to break the lines, as Manchester City's back-line was successful in containing him.

Alexandre Lacazette - 6/10

Although Alexandre Lacazette lifted Arsenal's play, he was unable to force an equaliser.

David Luiz - N/A

David Luiz did not have much impact on the game.

Daniel Ceballos- N/A

Daniel Ceballos came on too late for Arsenal to merit a rating.