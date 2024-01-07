Arsenal 0-2 Liverpool: Reds' Player Ratings as Luis Diaz scores late goal to secure progression | FA Cup 2023-24

Liverpool secured a crucial 2-0 win over Arsenal in the Third Round of the FA Cup at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday, January 7.

The Reds entered this contest on the back of a good run of form, which included two draws and three wins. Their last outing was a comfortable 4-2 win over Newcastle United in which they created an all-time Premier League xG record.

Jurgen Klopp was without AFCON-bound Mohamed Salah for this game, while Virgil van Dijk missed out. However, the manager fielded a strong lineup.

Expand Tweet

Liverpool made a decent start to the game as they kept the ball for 47% of the first half. However, they had little to show for it as neither of their two shots were on target in a rather dull showing in the final third without Salah. This allowed Arsenal to build their own moves, attempting five shots on target from 13 attempts.

Trent Alexander-Arnold had the best chance of the first half but could only smash his shot against the crossbar - something he did the last time these two teams faced off in December. With that being the best attempt from either side, Arsenal and Liverpool were tied at 0-0 at the half-time interval.

Expand Tweet

Having attempted several shots on goal in the first period, Arsenal dramatically dropped off in the second, failing to register a single shot on target. Liverpool, on the other hand, looked the stronger of the two teams as they attempted 10 shots with three of those on target.

It took until the 80th minute for the Reds to open the scoring, courtesy of an own goal from the Gunners' Jakub Kiwior. Luis Diaz then sealed the deal with a goal in the 95th minute with virtually the last play of the game as Klopp's men advanced to the Fourth Round of the FA Cup.

On that note, let's take a look at Liverpool's player ratings.

Liverpool Player Ratings

Alisson - 8.5/10

The Brazilian made a solid start and made five first-half stops to keep Arsenal at bay. He made another stop in the second half to earn a well-deserved clean sheet on a tough away outing.

Trent Alexander-Arnold - 8/10

Alexander-Arnold played well from the get-go and looked sharp on both the offensive and defensive ends. He won six duels, making three tackles, three clearances and two blocks. He also played two key passes and hit the crossbar once.

Ibrahima Konate - 7.5/10

Konate cut a composed figure in Liverpool's backline and was solid throughout. He won both his duels, making two clearances, two interceptions and two blocks.

Jarell Quansah - 7/10

Quansah deputized in place of van Dijk and played well as he won four duels, making two interceptions, one clearance and one tackle. He also played one key pass.

Joe Gomez - 7/10

Gomez was solid in defense and kept the left side of the Reds' backline water-tight. He did a great job of neutralizing the threat posed by Bukayo Saka. Gomez won five duels, making four tackles, four clearances and two interceptions.

Harvey Elliott - 6.5/10

Elliott had a decent game in midfield and also picked up a booking for arguing with the match officials.

Alexis Mac Allister - 6.5/10

Mac Allister had a decent game in midfield as he passed the ball with 82% accuracy and won six duels.

Curtis Jones - 6.5/10

Jones played well in midfield, passing the ball with 93% accuracy, including one key pass. He also won three duels.

Cody Gakpo - 6.5/10

Gakpo had an average game at best as he failed to make a direct impact on Liverpool's goals.

Darwin Nunez - 6.5/10

Nunez attempted four shots but none of those were on target in another disappointing performance in front of goal.

Luis Diaz - 7.5/10

Diaz bagged the insurance goal late in the game to secure a 2-0 win for the Reds. He also completed three dribbles and won seven duels.

Substitutes

Ryan Gravenberch - 6.5/10

The Dutchman replaced Mac Allister in the second period and played well, but was booked for a foul late in the game.

Diogo Jota - 7.5/10

Jota came on shortly before the hour-mark and ended the game with an assist. He also won all four of his duels in an impactful cameo.

Bobby Clark - 6.5/10

Clark replaced Jones in the second half and was booked late in the game.

Conor Bradley - 6.5/10

The youngster replaced Elliott in the second half and played well.