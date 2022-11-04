Arsenal 1-0 FC Zurich: 5 Hits and Flops as the Gunners secure a narrow win to qualify for the knockouts as group-winners | Europa League 2022-23

Arsenal saw out a hard-earned 1-0 win over FC Zurich in the Europa League on Thursday, November 3.

The Gunners entered this contest having won four and lost one of their five games in the group stages. They lost 2-0 to PSV Eindhoven in their last game in the competition, missing out on the chance to win Group A early. However, they still had a chance to do so as Mikel Arteta fielded a strong lineup for this game.

Mo Elneny returns

Gabriel Jesus captains the side

Alex Zinchenko back in the squad

Arsenal made a bright start to the game and kept the majority of the ball as was expected of them. They moved the ball forward swiftly on the wings as well as through central areas. This allowed several of the Gunners' players to push forward in support of the attack. FC Zurich did well initially, but were trailing after 17 minutes.

Kieran Tierney was an unlikely hero for Arsenal as he scored a delightful goal from the edge of the box to make it 1-0. The hosts' forwards were lackluster in front of goal as they were unable to put their chances away. Zurich had very little to offer going forward, as they kept just 39% of the ball in the first half. The Gunners carried a one-goal lead going into half-time.

Ahead at the break

The Gunners were taken aback by the intensity FC Zurich came out for the second period with. The visitors showed great spirit as they kept the ball and passed it forward with the hopes of drawing level. Arsenal and Zurich shared equal possession of the ball in the second period and were equally ineffective in front of goal, both registering just one shot on target.

Both managers made several changes as they looked to rotate their squads and inject some much-needed energy into their teams. However, neither side managed to score a goal after a closely-contested second-half. Arsenal secured an important 1-0 win over Zurich to advance to the knockouts as winners of Group A.

With that said, let's take a look at the five hits and flops from the game.

#5. Hit - Albert Sambi Lokonga (Arsenal)

Sambi Lokonga was handed a start as Arteta looked to rotate his team ahead of their crucial Premier League clash against Chelsea. The Belgian had a near-perfect game as he dominated with the ball at his feet.

He was sharp in tight spaces and operated with finesse, allowing him to pick out passes with accuracy. He completed 25 passes with 86% accuracy including two long balls. He completed one dribble and won all seven of his duels in midfield. Lokonga also made three clearances and two tackles.

#4. Flops - Gabriel Jesus and Edward Nketiah (Arsenal)

Both Jesus and Nketiah struggled in front of goal as they failed to put the game beyond Zurich's reach after Tierney's early goal. They attempted seven shots between them but hit the target just thrice, causing very few problems for custodian Yanick Brecher. They also won just seven of the 18 duels between them as the visitors' defenders negated their threat.

#3. Hit - Cheick Oumar Conde (FC Zurich)

FC Zurich showed great spirit as they looked to mount a comeback in the second half. They kept 50% of the ball in the second half, compared to just 39% in the first, and the effort was led by their midfielders.

Conde stood out from the lot as he engaged in several duels and passed the ball well. He won five of his eight duels and played three accurate long balls. He also made four tackles, three clearances, two blocks and one interception. He was booked for a foul shortly after the hour-mark.

#2. Flop - Fidan Aliti (FC Zurich)

Aliti was Zurich's weakest link in defense as he allowed Arsenal's forwards to press higher up the pitch by losing the ball several times. He was dispossessed a whopping 21 times, which is appalling for a central defender. He also gave away two fouls and completed less that 50% of his passes.

#1. Hit - Kieran Tierney (Arsenal)

Tierney was Arsenal's best player in the game and scored the goal that proved to be the match-winner. He drove forward several times and arrived on the edge of the box at the perfect moment to strike the ball. He picked his spot and unleashed a left-footed drive that left the 'keeper rooted to his spot as the Gunners led 1-0 after 17 minutes.

He won five of his seven duels, played two key passes and four accurate long balls and also made two tackles in a great performance.

