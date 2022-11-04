Arsenal defeated FC Zurich 1-0 in the Europa League on Thursday, November 3. The result sees them qualify directly for the round of 16 as winners of Group A.

The Gunners entered this game on the back of three wins, one draw, and one defeat in their last five games across competitions. They hammered Nottingham Forest 5-0 in the Premier League in their last game as their forwards ran riot.

Mikel Arteta's men needed a win to secure their berth in the knockout round as group winners. He fielded a strong lineup for this game as Mohamed Elneny made his return to the XI while Oleksandr Zinchenko was included among the substitutes.

Arsenal made a strong start to the game and dominated possession of the ball in the first period. They kept the ball for 61% of the time, allowing them to create several chances to shoot. However, the Gunners' forwards were not clinical in front of goal as their shots were off target or blocked.

FC Zurich did well to hold Arsenal off for the initial exchanges but were soon a goal behind. Kieran Tierney, who was heavily-involved in the hosts' build-up play, guided the ball into the bottom corner with a powerful finish from the edge of the box. The Gunners attempted 12 shots in the first half but scored just one goal.

Zurich, on the other hand, attempted four shots with just one on target which was saved by Aaron Ramsdale. Arsenal carried a slender 1-0 lead going into the break.

FC Zurich made a strong start to the second half as they dug deep and showed grit to fight against Arsenal's advances. The teams shared equal possession of the ball in the second half and both managed just one shot on target despite multiple attempts. Most of the game was contested in the central areas of the pitch as players from either side contested in several duels.

Both Mikel Arteta and Bo Henriksen made several changes as they looked to add some fresh legs onto the field. Despite a late surge by Zurich, the hosts did well to hold on and secure a crucial 1-0 win. With that said, let's take a look at Arsenal's player ratings.

Arsenal Player Ratings

Aaron Ramsdale - 7/10

Ramsdale had a decent game and was faced with a timid FC Zurich attack and looked composed between the sticks. He made just two saves and kept a clean sheet.

Ben White - 6.5/10

White had a decent game and looked sharp on the right flank. He won two of his five duels and made two clearances, two tackles and one interception. He also played three accurate long balls.

Rob Holding - 6.5/10

Holding looked solid in defense and was strong in the air as he helped thwart Zurich's advances. He won 11 of his 16 duels and made four tackles, one clearance and one interception. He also played four accurate long balls.

Gabriel Magalhaes - 6.5/10

Gabriel had a good game and looked composed in Arsenal's defense. He won four of his seven duels and made five clearances and one interception. He was the only players from the home side to be booked for a foul late in the game.

Kieran Tierney - 8/10

Tierney made a good start to the game and was involved in most of Arsenal's build-up play. He put his side ahead with a lovely goal from 20 yards out in the 17th minute. He won five of his seven duels and made two tackles and one clearance. Tierney also played two key passes and four accurate long balls.

Mohamed Elneny - 6.5/10

Elneny made a long-awaited return to action and had a good game. He won three of his five duels and completed 29 passes with 97% accuracy. He also made two tackles and one interception.

Albert Sambi Lokonga - 7/10

Sambi Lokonga played well in a slightly advanced role and was sharp with the ball at his feet. He won all seven duels, completed one dribble and played two long balls, all with a 100% success rate.

Reiss Nelson - 6.5/10

Nelson had a decent game as he received the ball several times but managed to do something productive just a few times. He won four duels, played three accurate long balls and attempted two shots but failed to hit the target.

Fabio Vieira - 7/10

Vieira looked sharp in midfield and made some smart runs during the Gunners' build-up play. He played four key passes, four accurate crosses and four accurate long balls. Vieira also attempted four shots but none of them were on target.

Edward Nketiah - 6.5/10

Nketiah put in great effort and pressed well but wasn't as effective in front of goal. He attempted four shots and missed one big chance in the process.

Gabriel Jesus - 6.5/10

Jesus was lively with the ball at his feet, attempting to beat defenders and also fired three shots at goal. However, just one was on target while the other two were blocked. He won five of his 10 duels and played one key pass.

Substitutes

Thomas Partey - 6.5/10

Partey replaced Elneny and looked sharp in midfield as he continued his good run of form.

Bukayo Saka - 6.5/10

Saka replaced Jesus and had a decent game. His involvement was a big positive for the Gunners as he hobbled off in their last game against Nottingham Forest.

Martin Odegaard - 6/10

Odegaard replaced Vieira and put in a good cameo.

Takehiro Tomiyasu - N/A

Tomiyasu replaced White in the second period but was forced off with an injury just 15 minutes after coming on.

Cedric Soares - N/A

Cedric replaced the injured Tomiyasu and helped Arsenal see out the remainder of the game.

