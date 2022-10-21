Arsenal 1-0 PSV Eindhoven: 5 Hits and Flops as Xhaka, Saka and Jesus dazzle at the Emirates Stadium | Europa League 2022-23

Arsenal defeated PSV Eindhoven 1-0 in the Europa League on Thursday, October 20. The result sees them remain in the top spot with a maximum of 12 points from their four games, five ahead of their visitors.

Arsenal entered this clash on the back of a hard-fought and tense 1-0 win over Leeds United in the Premier League. They made the tough trip to the Arctic Circle and defeated Bodo/Glimt 1-0 just a few days prior to that. Despite back-to-back wins, Mikel Arteta admitted his players suffered physically to earn the results.

Gabriel Martinelli was the only one to miss out, though, as he was only fit enough to start from the bench. Both Edward Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus were handed starts as the Gunners looked to continue their perfect start in Europe.

Arsenal made a strong start to the game as they controlled the tempo by keeping possession of the ball for extended spells. They moved the ball forward and players made smart runs to aid the attack. Due to this, the Gunners created the majority of the chances in the early stages of the contest. PSV Eindhoven were unable to keep the ball and struggled to move out of their own half.

PSV were unable to bring star-man Cody Gakpo into the game as they would've liked as they kept just 33% possession in the first period. Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus and Fabio Vieira made strong starts for Arsenal but failed to hit the target despite nine attempts.

With neither side creating opportunities to score from, Arsenal and PSV went into a halt-time deadlocked at 0-0.

Arsenal looked determined to alter the course of the game as the came out for the second half. Their midfielders moved the ball around well and a greater number of players made forward runs to overload key areas while attacking. This helped the Gunners gain quick control of proceedings in the second period. It also resulted in some frustrating challenges by the visitors as Erick Gutierrez was cautioned.

Despite the pressure, Arsenal looked composed and likelier of the two teams to score. Arteta used all five of his substitutions in a bid to freshen things up. It paid off as the hosts broke the deadlock after 70 minutes. Takehiro Tomiyasu did well to square the ball to Granit Xhaka, who lashed it into the net from about 15 yards out with his right foot.

PSV were unable to put-together effective moves to reply to Arsenal's goal as they fell to their first defeat in this year's UEL. That said, let's take a look at the five hits and flops from the game.

#5. Hit - Gabriel Jesus

Gabriel Jesus continued to show why Arsenal and Mikel Arteta put their faith in him and signed him in the summer of 2022. He looked lively leading the line for the Gunners, keeping PSV's defenders occupied with his intelligent movement.

He attempted a total of five shots as he looked to make the most of the good positions he got into. However, only three of them were on target, while the other two were wide of the mark. He also played some crucial passes to Bukayo Saka and Edward Nketiah as the Gunners dominated possession in the final third.

#4. Flop - Cody Gakpo

Gakpo arrived in London and was one of the key players to watch from the traveling Dutch side. Prior to this game, PSV had scored 17 goals in their last four games. Gakpo, their captain and leading marksman, has scored 13 goals and assisted 11 in 18 games across competitions so far this season.

Arsenal did an exceptional job keeping him quiet and were successful in isolating him and limiting him to the flank.

#3. Hit - Bukayo Saka

Saka was Arsenal's main creative outlet in the absence of key players Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard. He made things tick for them in the final third as he played one of his best games of the season.

Saka played five key passes, four accurate crosses and one accurate long ball. He created three big chances for his side to snatch the lead, but Jesus and Nketiah failed to convert. Saka completed all five of his attempted dribbles, leaving several PSV defenders for dead. He also won six of his nine duels.

#2. Flop - Edward Nketiah

Nketiah started on the left flank in place of Martinelli, who was out sick. However, the Englishman failed to get into the game, struggling to make runs into key areas from an unfamiliar starting position in wide areas.

He attempted six shots but failed to register a single attempt on target, his best chance being one which he smashed into the stands with his left foot. He also won just three of his 10 duels.

#1. Hit - Granit Xhaka

Xhaka's turnaround at Arsenal has been one that many fans and analysts have spoken about in recent times. The Swiss international has gone from being hated to being fiercely loved by the Gunners faithful in the span of a year.

He dominated midfield, rarely allowing PSV's players to pass the ball comfortably or letting them run at Arsenal's players. He ended the game as the hero, having scored the winning goal for the Gunners with his weaker right foot.

Incidentally, it was Xhaka's first right-footed goal for the Gunners in his 17 strikes.

