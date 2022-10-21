Arsenal 1-0 PSV Eindhoven: Gunners' Player Ratings as Granit Xhaka scores his first-ever right-footed goal for them | Europa League 2022-23

Arsenal defeated PSV Eindhoven in the Europa League on Thursday, October 20. The result sees them extend their lead over PSV at the top of Group A to five points after four matchdays.

The Gunners entered this contest on the back of three wins in as many games. They defeated both FC Zurich and Bodo/Glimt away from home, with a home victory against Bodo sandwiched between the two games.

Gabriel Martinelli was a doubt for the game in the build-up as he was taken ill and was only deemed fit to start from the bench. Mikel Arteta fielded a strong lineup as the top two teams in Group A faced off.

Arsenal made a bright start to the game as they dominated possession in the early exchanges and created a larger number of chances than PSV Eindhoven. However, they were wary of their visitors, who entered this contest, having scored 17 goals in their last four games across competitions. The Gunners were eager to be the first team on the scoresheet.

Despite nine attempts at goal, Arsenal failed to register a single shot on target in the first half. PSV attempted just one effort on goal but failed to hit the target as neither side created a clear-cut opportunity to score from. Bukayo Saka had the best chance for the hosts but failed to hit the target.

Arsenal kept 67% possession in the first period and were eager to break the deadlock as they went into the break at 0-0.

The Gunners made a good start to the second half as they looked to take the initiative to score. Their players combined well with their passing and movement as they looked to breach PSV's defensive organization. This resulted in some mistimed tackles coming Arsenal's way, with Erick Gutierrez being shown a yellow card shortly after the restart.

The hosts continued to push men forward as their full-backs and midfielders often joined in support. They scored the opening goal of the game after 70 minutes, with a defender and a midfielder combining for the lead.

Takehiro Tomiyasu did well to drive down the right flank and squared the ball towards Granit Xhaka, who was waiting in the box. He then finished with a first-time effort, using his weaker right foot to put Arsenal 1-0 ahead. Arteta made some key changes as the Gunners held on to their lead and secured the win.

That said, let's take a look at how the Gunners' players fared.

Arsenal Player Ratings

Matt Turner - 7/10

Turner was barely tested in the first half as PSV were unable to muster a shot on target. He was tested once in the second half and made a good save to deny PSV as he kept a third successive clean sheet in the UEL.

Takehiro Tomiyasu - 7/10

Tomiyasu started in his favored right-back spot and looked solid at the back. He provided an assist for his side's opener after 70 minutes with a sharp cut-back to Xhaka. He won five of his seven duels, played one key pass, one accurate cross and three accurate long balls.

Rob Holding - 7/10

Holding looked alert in defense and did well to organize Arsenal's defensive shape. He won two of his four duels and made one clearance and one interception. He also played two key passes and nine accurate long balls.

Gabriel Magalhaes - 7/10

Gabriel made a strong start to the game and knocked the ball around well. He won seven of his nine duels, making three clearances, two tackles and one block. He also played four accurate long balls.

Kieran Tierney - 6.5/10

Tierney was encouraged to make forward runs as Arsenal kept possession in PSV's half. He had a decent game overall but was booked in the dying embers for a foul.

Albert Sambi Lokonga - 6.5/10

Lokonga looked composed in midfield as he distributed the ball with confidence and precision. He completed 51 passes with 89% accuracy, including one key pass and two long balls. He also won four of his eight duels.

Granit Xhaka - 7.5/10

Xhaka made a positive start to the game as he looked composed in the middle of the park. He was booked in first-half stoppage time for a silly foul. However, he made up for that lapse of judgment by scoring what turned out to be the winner for Arsenal in the 70th minute.

Edward Nketiah - 6/10

Nketiah started in place of Martinelli, who was out sick. He played from the left flank and did well to make inverted runs into the final third. However, he provided no end product in a lackluster game overall.

Fabio Vieira - 6.5/10

Vieira looked sharp in midfield and used his passing range to distribute the ball well. He completed 25 passes with 96% accuracy, including one cross. He also attempted one shot which was off target.

Bukayo Saka - 8.5/10

Saka looked lively on the right flank and looked to cut infield at every given opportunity to arrive in front of goal with a good angle to shoot or pass. He played five key passes, created three big chances and attempted three shots on target. Saka also completed all five of his dribbles and won six of his nine duels.

Gabriel Jesus - 7.5/10

Jesus made a sharp start to the game but was unable to fire a clean strike goalwards in the initial exchanges. He attempted five shots overall, with three on target and two wide of the mark. He also played three key passes and won nine of his 13 duels.

Substitutes

Thomas Partey - 6.5/10

Partey replaced Sambi Lokonga midway through the second period and put in a decent performance.

Martin Odegaard - 6/10

Odegaard came on for Vieira in the second period and had a good game, but was booked in the closing stages for a needless foul.

Gabriel Martinelli - 6.5/10

Martinelli replaced Jesus in the final 15 minutes of the game and put in a good performance.

Ben White - 6.5/10

White replaced Tomiyasu in the late stages and put in a good showing.

Reiss Nelson - N/A

He came on for the final few minutes and did not play enough to warrant a rating.

