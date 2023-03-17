Arsenal 1-1 Sporting (3-5 pens): Player Ratings as Gabriel Martinelli misses in the shoot-out as the Gunners crash out | Europa League 2022-23

Arsenal were held to a 1-1 draw by Sporting Club de Portugal after 90 minutes plus extra-time, but lost 5-3 on penalties in the second leg of the Europa League round of 16.

The Gunners entered this contest on the back of five wins and one draw in their last six games across competitions. The only other result was a 2-2 draw against Sporting in the first leg in Lisbon as Arsenal came back from behind twice in that game.

With a crucial Premier League clash against Crystal Palace coming up this weekend, Mikel Arteta rested Ben White, Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaard. Gabriel Jesus returned to the lineup after 3 months out due to injury.

Arsenal @Arsenal 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎



🧱 Tomiyasu at the back

️ Xhaka skippers the side

Gabby leading the line



Let’s do this - together! 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎🧱 Tomiyasu at the back️ Xhaka skippers the sideGabby leading the lineLet’s do this - together! 🔴 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠𝙉𝙀𝙒𝙎 ⚪️🧱 Tomiyasu at the back©️ Xhaka skippers the side❤️ Gabby leading the line Let’s do this - together! https://t.co/oq6MSoLNRO

Arsenal made a positive start to the game as they kept possession of the ball for extended periods. Sporting looked sharp on the counter-attack as well, setting up a great match right from the initial stages. However, the Gunners faced two injury setbacks in the first period as Takehiro Tomiyasu and William Saliba were forced off.

Despite that, Arsenal grabbed the lead after 19 minutes as Gabriel Martinelli's saved shot fell kindly to Granit Xhaka, who smashed it in from close-range to make it 1-0. The hosts looked composed on the ball and defended well as they protected their lead heading into the break.

Arsenal @Arsenal Ahead at the break



Another big 45 to go Ahead at the breakAnother big 45 to go 💪 Ahead at the break👊 Another big 45 to go https://t.co/HvL3pIQkvX

Sporting were quicker among the two teams to get out of the blocks as they made a determined start to the second half in search of an equalizer. They were denied for 15 minutes after the restart but that was when Arsenal's luck ran out.

Jorginho was dispossessed in midfield and the ball fell to Pedro Goncalves, who attempted an audacious shot from near the halfway line, seeing Aaron Ramsdale off his line. The inch-perfect shot crept under the crossbar and hit the back of the net to silence the home crowd.

Both teams made multiple changes and exchanged attacking momentum but failed to grab a winner as the game headed into extra-time after ending 1-1.

Arsenal @Arsenal Ninety minutes up. Onto extra time. Ninety minutes up. Onto extra time. https://t.co/8iqSgw3tsP

Both teams made changes in the first period of extra-time. They lost some momentum due to fatigue and the pace of the game dropped off significantly. Rob Holding had the best chance to score as he headed over from a corner by Bukayo Saka. The first period ended at 1-1.

Arsenal nearly kept all of the ball in the second period of extra-time but were met with tough resistance from a dogged Sporting defensive unit. With neither side able to score, the game headed into penalties.

The visitors were very clinical in the shoot-out, scoring from all their five attempts. The Gunners, on the other hand, missed their fourth penalty as Gabriel Martinelli saw his shot saved by Antonio Adan. Sporting secured a dramatic victory to advance to the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

On that note, let's take a look at the Gunners' player ratings.

Arsenal Player Ratings

Aaron Ramsdale - 6/10

Ramsdale made just one save throughout the game and conceded a poor goal in the second half as he was caught a few metres off his line.

Takehiro Tomiyasu - N/A

Tomiyasu pulled up with an injury after just nine minutes and hence did not play enough minutes to warrant a rating.

William Saliba - 6.5/10

Saliba made a decent start to the game but was forced off with an injury after 21 minutes and was replaced by Rob Holding.

Gabriel Magalhaes - 7.5/10

Gabriel was a rock in Arsenal's backline and played really well. He won 10 of his 13 duels, making three tackles, three interceptions and two clearances. He also attempted two shots on target that were saved by Adan.

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 7/10

Zinchenko had a good game on the left flank and often ventured into midfield. He won four duels, making two interceptions, two tackles and one clearance. He also played one key pass and one long ball.

Granit Xhaka - 8/10

Xhaka was a commanding presence in midfield as he won 16 of his 22 duels, making six tackles, three clearances and two blocks. He also played one key pass and two long balls and was booked for a foul late in the first period.

Jorginho - 6.5/10

Jorginho had a decent game in midfield but was a bit careless in the build-up to Sporting's equalizer as he gave the ball away to Goncalves, who scored a stunner. The Italian won three duels, making three tackles and two interceptions.

Fabio Vieira - 6/10

Vieira was a bit too slow in the final third and squandered multiple chances to either attempt a shot or pass the ball to his teammates. He passed the ball with 86% accuracy but won just one of his 11 duels.

Gabriel Martinelli - 6.5/10

Martinelli had a great game as he won 11 duels, making three tackles and one interception in the process. He also attempted two shots on target and completed three dribbles.

Gabriel Jesus - 6.5/10

Jesus had a good game as he won four duels, completed two dribbles and attempted two shots on target in an encouraging display.

Reiss Nelson - 6.5/10

Nelson looked sharp on the ball in and around the box. He won four of his seven duels, making two tackles in the process. He also played one key pass, one cross and one long ball.

Substitutes

Ben White - 7/10

White played for 111 minutes and looked solid. He won five of his eight duels, making four tackles and three interceptions.

Rob Holding - 7/10

He came on in the second period and won five of his eight duels, making four clearances and two blocks. He also played three long balls and was booked for a foul.

Leandro Trossard - 6.5/10

Trossard came on at half-time and played well. He had a great chance to score in the second half but fired his shot straight down Adan's throat.

Bukayo Saka - 6.5/10

Saka replaced Nelson in the second half and put in a decent performance.

Thomas Partey - 6.5/10

Partey came on in the second half and played well for Arsenal.

Martin Odegaard - 7.5/10

Odegaard made an instant impact on the energy and tempo at which Arsenal played. He played one key pass, completed one dribble and won both his duels.

Poll : 0 votes