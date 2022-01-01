Arsenal 1-2 Manchester City: 5 talking points as the Cityzens score a late winner against 10-men Gunners

In the first Premier League fixture in 2022, Arsenal hosted Manchester City at the Emirates Stadium, with both sides going into the game in great form. The Gunners, however, were without manager Mikel Arteta, who missed the game due to Covid-19. They welcomed right-back Takehiro Tomiyasu back into the starting XI.

As soon as the game started, Arsenal were down to business and fully focused on their mission of getting three points. The Gunners took a well-deserved lead through Bukayo Saka in the 31st minute. There were a couple more occasions where Arsenal could have doubled their lead.

The Gunners were on course for their first Premier League win over Manchester City in over six years. However, just when things were looking comfortable for the Gunners, the home side conceded a penalty when Granit Xhaka fouled Bernardo Silva. They were then reduced to 10-men after Gabriel Magalhaes was sent off for a second yellow card.

Arsenal tried to regroup and focus on getting a point, but were ultimately undone by Rodri who netted a late winner. Here are five talking points from the match.

#5 Should Arsenal have been awarded a penalty against Manchester City?

Arsenal could have been awarded a penalty in the first half

Referee Stuart Attwell failed to point to the spot after Ederson challenged Martin Odegaard for the ball in the first half. Arsenal's players, understandably, stormed towards the referee, demanding a penalty.

From the host's point of view, the goalkeeper caught the Norwegian in Manchester City's penalty box. To the visitors, Ederson might have gotten a touch on the ball before knocking over Odegaard.

Nevertheless, much to the irk of Arsenal fans, video assistant referee (VAR) Jarred Gillett failed to find a clear and obvious error to overturn Attwell's on-field decision.

During half-time, Rio Ferdinand remarked on BT:

"With VAR, I don’t understand how it’s not given."

afcstuff @afcstuff Martin Ødegaard on his penalty claim: “To me, I take the ball first, that’s my feeling & then he [Ederson] kicks my leg, that’s my opinion.” #afc Martin Ødegaard on his penalty claim: “To me, I take the ball first, that’s my feeling & then he [Ederson] kicks my leg, that’s my opinion.” #afc https://t.co/6PN3HX7ycF

In the second half, the VAR was again called into action and it controversially went City's way.

#4 Bukayo Saka continues to impress for Arsenal

Bukayo Saka scored the opener

Before the match, Wilfried Zaha was the only player to have scored against Manchester City in the first half. Saka became the second player to do so in the Premier League this season.

In recent years, Arsenal have found it extremely difficult to score against Cityzens home or away. Saka, who made his Premier League debut exactly three years ago, brought hope that his side might truly be going on the right track under Arteta.

Since establishing himself as a regular player in Arsenal's starting XI, Saka has scored 12 goals and provided 12 assists in 79 league appearances. With rumors linking the English international to a move to Liverpool, the Gunners will be eager to tie Saka down to a long-term contract.

afcstuff @afcstuff Bukayo Saka is just the second player to score in the first-half of a Premier League match against Manchester City this season, after Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha. 🤯 #afc Bukayo Saka is just the second player to score in the first-half of a Premier League match against Manchester City this season, after Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha. 🤯 #afc https://t.co/r7hCsTNvv1

