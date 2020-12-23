Manchester City progressed to the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup with a 4-1 win over Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium on Tuesday night.

Goals from Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez, Phil Foden, and Aymeric Laporte ensured a stroll for Pep Guardiola's side.

Jesus opened the scoring in the second minute after Shkodran Mustafi and Alex Runarsson both failed to deal with a cross from Oleksandr Zinchenko.

Alexandre Lacazette equalized for Arsenal before half-time, as he smashed a header past Zack Steffen after a superb cross from Gabriel Martinelli.

After half-time, Runarsson gifted another goal to Manchester City when he spilled a Mahrez free-kick straight into the net.

Foden chipped Runarsson for City's third of the night before he set up Laporte for the Cityzens's fourth goal.

Arsenal Player Ratings vs. Manchester City

Alex Runarsson - 1/10

Runarsson had both a nightmare and arguably a hand in all four Manchester City goals on the night. He should've caught the cross for the first goal, which came into his six-yard box.

Advertisement

Then he dropped the Mahrez free-kick into his own net, and then he charged out and Foden to find himself in no man's land. For Laporte's goal, the cross again reached his six-yard box but he didn't come out to claim it.

Shkodran Mustafi - 2/10

Mustafi was awful on his return to the Arsenal team. For both the first and fourth Manchester City goals, he failed to jump and deal with the crosses into the box.

Gabriel Magalhaes - 6/10

Gabriel didn't do much wrong in the game. He dealt with the threat of Jesus and Mahrez well for most of the game but was let down by those around him.

Sead Kolasinac - 5/10

Kolasinac didn't really have much to do, as City didn't create a huge volume of chances in the game. Going forward, he did get into excellent crossing positions but wasted those opportunities.

Cedric Soares - 5/10

Cedric defended well enough in the game as a whole but had a couple of fatal lapses in concentration. He could have gotten closer to block Zinchenko's cross for the first goal, and then let Foden run off him as well.

Mohamed Elneny - 4/10

Elneny got overrun in midfield and didn't have any impact on the game for Arsenal. He made a couple of stupid fouls as well.

Dani Ceballos - 6/10

Advertisement

Ceballos was largely impressive in midfield and was the one Arsenal player who looked to progress the ball forward. He released Martinelli into dangerous areas a couple of times, which would have sent encouraging signs to Mikel Arteta.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles - 5/10

Maitland-Niles' defensive performance against Mahrez was impressive. However, going forward, he couldn't get involved as much as someone like Bukayo Saka would've done from the same position.

Joe Willock - 5/10

If you barely noticed Willock's presence in the game, you would've been justified. He had little to no impact on the game and Arsenal's attacking play.

Alexandre Lacazette scored Arsenal's only goal of the night

Alexandre Lacazette - 7/10

Lacazette delivered a very acceptable performance in this game. His goal was superbly taken with a header that gave Steffen no chance in the City goal.

Gabriel Martinelli - 7/10

Martinelli was Arsenal's most impressive player on the night, even though he played only barely more than a half. From the moment he went off, Arsenal created next to nothing. He set up Lacazette's goal with a superb cross before which he did well to even keep the ball in play in the first place.

Advertisement

Substitutes

Nicholas Pepe - 4/10

Pepe was poor after coming on to replace Martinelli. He didn't offer any threat down the right flank.

Folarin Balogun - 6/10

Balogun made some impressive runs to get into decent attacking positions, but he was not found by his team-mates.

Emile Smith Rowe - 6/10

Smith Rowe looked sharp as well after he came on as a late substitute.