Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea: Hits and Flops as Gunners record stunning comeback victory | FA Cup Final 2020

No two teams have had more success in the FA Cup since the turn of the century than Arsenal and Chelsea. It was a situation of 'familiar foe' for both the clubs as this was the third time in four years that they had met each other in a cup final.

Chelsea won the Europa League in 2019 while the Red side of London won the FA Cup in 2017. It promised to be a thrilling encounter at the Wembley Stadium and if not thrilling, it surely was controversial.

Arsenal recorded a 2-1 victory at the Wembley Stadium, as they got their hands on the trophy for the 14th time in the club's history.

It was a quick start by Chelsea when their new talisman Christian Pulisic put the Blues in front. Chelsea created a couple of decent chances but could not score another.

It was then Arsenal's turn to dominate and they got their equalizer from a spot-kick after César Azpilicueta brought down Aubameyang in the box.

The start of the second half wasn't a good one for Chelsea as Pulisic pulled his hamstring and made way for Pedro. It was then Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who scored a gem of a goal to get his second and put Arsenal in front.

All went from bad to worse for Chelsea when Mateo Kovacic was sent off in what seemed like a wrong decision by referee Anthony Taylor.

Arsenal ran out 2-1 winners in the end and lifted their 14th FA Cup title. Keeping that in mind, let us take a look at the Hits and Flops from the final of this year's FA Cup.

#5 HIT: Christian Pulisic

Pulisic opened the scoring inside 5 mins

Ever since football has resumed, Pulisic has been Chelsea's best player and talisman. The winger got on the scoresheet yet again for the Blues and was involved in every good Chelsea attack.

The American threatened the Arsenal back-line whenever he had the ball at his feet. Sadly for him and Chelsea, he went off with a hamstring injury in the second half.

#4 FLOP: Marcos Alonso

Alonso did not impact the game as Lampard had hoped

Maybe a surprise name but Alonso did not have a good game. The Spanish defender started brightly and was looking good but as Arsenal grew into the game, Alonso began to lose his edge.

Known to be a very good wing-back when the team is playing three at the back, Alonso offered very little going forward. Struggled to cope up with Bellerin and Pepe on that flank.

Chelsea are desperate to sign a left-back and the reasons are very clear.