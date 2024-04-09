Arsenal 2-2 Bayern: Gunners' Player Ratings as Saka and Trossard score in captivating draw | UEFA Champions League 2023-24

Arsenal held their nerve to secure a 2-2 draw against Bayern Munich at the Emirates Stadium in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final on April 9.

The Gunners entered this contest on the back of a strong run of form. They were unbeaten in their seven games leading up to this match, winning six and drawing one. With clean sheets in each of their last four games, they were looking in great shape ahead of the first leg.

Arsenal defeated Brighton & Hove Albion 3-0 away from home in their last game and Mikel Arteta made two changes to that lineup. Jakub Kiwior and Gabriel Martinelli came into the XI in place of Oleksandr Zinchenko and Gabriel Jesus.

Expand Tweet

Arsenal made a good start to the game and dominated possession of the ball in the first half. They created the early chances and grabbed the lead after just 12 minutes. Benjamin White played Bukayo Saka through as the winger guided the ball into the bottom-left corner with a curling effort to make it 1-0. However, Bayern hit back just a few minutes later against the run of play.

A misunderstanding in the Arsenal backline led to the ball falling straight to Leon Goretzka. He played former Gunner Serge Gnabry through with a deft pass which was finished off with a sliding effort to level the game. Things went from bad to worse for the hosts as William Saliba conceded a penalty in the 31st minute.

Harry Kane stepped up and scored yet another goal against Arsenal as Bayern led 2-1 at half-time.

Expand Tweet

Both managers made periodic changes after the second half started as they looked to tweak their approach to the game. Arsenal continued to dominate possession and looked to take the initiative to find a way back into the game. After several efforts, they were rewarded in the 76th minute as two substitutes combined for the equalizer.

Gabriel Jesus showed lovely composure inside the box to retain the ball before laying it off to Leandro Trossard. The Belgian charged in and applied an accurate finish into the bottom-left corner to make it 2-2. There was late drama as Saka had appeals for a penalty waived with the last action of the game as it ended all square.

That said, let's take a look at the Gunners' player ratings.

Arsenal Player Ratings

David Raya - 6/10

Raya had an average game and did not make a single save. However, he distributed the ball with 83% accuracy.

Benjamin White - 7/10

White had a good game and often got forward. He provided a good assist for Arsenal's first goal but missed a glorious chance to make it 2-0 shortly after.

William Saliba - 6/10

Saliba had a poor game and looked hasty while making tackles as he committed four fouls. One of them was very costly as it resulted in a penalty which Bayern scored.

Gabriel Magalhaes - 6.5/10

Gabriel had a decent game in defence as he won three duels and passed the ball with 95% accuracy.

Jakub Kiwior - 6/10

Kiwior struggled against the pace and directness of Leroy Sane and was subbed off at half-time.

Martin Odegaard - 7.5/10

Odegaard put in a highly energetic display and was all over the pitch looking to get things moving for Arsenal. He passed the ball with 88% accuracy, including five key passes. He also won four duels and made two interceptions.

Jorginho - 6.5/10

Jorginho had a decent game overall but misplaced a few passes that could have let to problems. He passed the ball with 85% accuracy and won five duels.

Declan Rice - 7.5/10

Rice had a solid performance for the Gunners in the middle of the park. He passed the ball with 94% accuracy, including one key pass and two long balls. He also won six duels.

Bukayo Saka - 7.5/10

Saka scored a lovely curler to put Arsenal up in the 12th minute. He also passed the ball with 90% accuracy, including one key pass. He also won six duels and made one interception.

Expand Tweet

Kai Havertz - 7/10

Havertz had a good game as he passed the ball with 94% accuracy, including one key pass. He also won one duel.

Gabriel Martinelli - 6.5/10

Martinelli's involvement was limited as most of Arsenal's play happened on their right flank. He had some opportunities after Zinchenko came on but could not capitalize.

Substitutes

Oleksandr Zinchenko - 7/10

The Ukrainian came on at half-time and did his bit to uplift the hosts' play down the left side. He passed the ball with 90% accuracy and won four duels.

Leandro Trossard - 7.5/10

Trossard came on shortly after the hour mark and scored a lovely goal to make it 2-2 in the 76th minute.

Gabriel Jesus - 7.5/10

Jesus changed the tempo of the Gunners' attacking moves as soon as he set foot on the pitch. He showed great footwork in the box before providing an assist for his team's second goal.

Thomas Partey - 6/10

Partey lacked sharpness and looked off-color as he received a booking within minutes of coming on.

Poll : Who will win the second leg? Bayern Arsenal 0 votes View Discussion