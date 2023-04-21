Arsenal 3-3 Southampton: 5 Talking Points from an enthralling draw with six different scorers | Premier League 2022-23

Arsenal and Southampton have played out one of the Premier League classics in recent times as they shared the points in a 3-3 draw at the Emirates Stadium on Friday, April 21.

The Gunners entered this contest on the back of three wins and two draws in their last five league games. Their last two games were both 2-2 draws against Liverpool and West Ham United as they squandered a two-goal lead in both matches. However, Mikel Arteta fielded a strong lineup as his team were ready to get back to winning ways.

The Saints, on the other hand, were on a poor run of form having won just one point from their last five league games, which came against Tottenham in a 3-3 draw. The other four games were defeats in which they scored just one goal altogether. Manager Ruben Selles was eager to end their season on a good note as he named a competitive lineup.

Southampton were handed a dream start to the game by Arsenal custodian Aaron Ramsdale, who passed the ball straight to Carlos Alcaraz. The Argentine latched onto it and put the Saints 1-0 up inside the first minute to silence the Emirates Stadium.

The home faithful then faced a bittersweet moment as former fan-favorite Theo Walcott scored to put the visitors two goals up after 14 minutes. Alcaraz was in the eye of the storm yet again as he provided a lovely assist for the goal. Arsenal had no choice but to respond and they did, as Bukayo Saka's driven cross was smashed into the net by Gabriel Martinelli after 20 minutes.

The hosts kept pushing forward and looked increasingly dangerous with every move. An injury to Southampton defender Jan Bednarek meant seven minutes of stoppage time were added on, but the Gunners trailed going into the break despite creating chances.

Saints manager Ruben Selles surprised everyone by subbing Alcaraz off for the second period. However, it didn't seem to affect them much as substitute Duje Caleta-Car fired them into a 3-1 lead with an unmarked header at the far post in the 66th minute. Things seemed out of reach for Arsenal but they showed great spirit and put up a fight.

Martin Odegaard gave his team a lifeline with a superb curling effort from nearly 20 yards to make it 3-2. Saka then latched onto a loose ball in the box to equalize in the 90th minute. Eight minutes of time were added on due to several stoppages in play during the second period. Despite several close shaves, Arsenal were unable to snatch a winner.

The game ended in a 3-3 draw and on that note, let's take a look at the five talking points.

#5. Aaron Ramsdale made a huge error in the first minute

Goalkeeper errors have been in the spotlight this week and Aaron Ramsdale made a critical one in the early stages. The ball was played back to him and he passed it straight to Carlos Alcaraz, whose curling effort kissed the post and nestled into the goal to make it 1-0 to Southampton in the first minute.

It was the sixth time Ramsdale has made a similar error this season - more than any other player. It is a record he will look to put behind him.

In a game where Arsenal were expected to start strong and secure a comfortable win, they were on the back-foot right from the get-go. The Gunners were on the receiving end of a freak early goal against Saints' neighbors Bournemouth earlier this season when Philip Billing stunned the Emirates with a similar goal.

#4. It was a test of nerves for Arsenal in a frantic first half

Having conceded from an error in the opening minute, Arsenal looked nervy but soon found their rhythm with confident passing. However, their momentum was brought to a crashing halt as former Gunner Theo Walcott scored with a brilliant run and finish to make it 2-0. It was a fitting moment, as the former #14 scored at his former home ground in the 14th minute.

The Gunners did respond in the 20th minute as Saka assisted Martinelli, who finished with an emphatic volley at the far post to make it 2-1. The hosts kept pushing for an equalizer but were met with a spirited Southampton side who were unwilling to fold.

#3. Southampton's Carlos Alcaraz had a game to remember

It is not often that teams that are rooted to the bottom of the league score in the first minute against the league leaders. Alcaraz had the opportunity and grabbed it with both hands as the 20-year-old was electric for Southampton in the first half. He also provided a lovely assist for Walcott to score from and double the Saints' lead.

He was also present in key defensive moments and made a headed goalline clearance just before half-time to deny Arsenal an equalizer. After so many contributions across various areas of the pitch, Alcaraz was booked for a foul. He was subbed off at the interval after a great first-half.

#2. Saka and Odegaard left it late to rescue Arsenal

After going into the break at 2-1 down, the home faithful were hopeful their team would strike first and respond soon after the restart. However, Southampton made it 3-1 in the 66th minute and the scoreline remained that way until the 88th minute, when Arsenal finally found a response.

After playing a quick one-two with Ben White, Odegaard took a touch towards goal before firing a low, curled effort into the bottom-left corner to make it 3-2. His shot gave 'keeper Gavin Bazunu no chance as it curled away from him and into the goal. Saka then pounced on a half-hearted clearance to make it 3-3 in the 90th minute.

Despite several attempts to score, the Gunners were unable to do so in eight minutes of added time as the game ended in a draw.

#1. The Gunners sorely missed William Saliba and Granit Xhaka

Saliba was injured in Arsenal's 2-2 draw against Sporting CP in the Europa League in February and has not featured for the Gunners since. Ron Holding has been a decent deputy but lacks the fluid ball-playing ability the Frenchman possesses. Due to this, they play a slightly deeper line, allowing a smoother progression of the ball but in-turn affecting their ability to pin teams down in their own half.

Another absentee was Xhaka, who missed out due to illness prior to the game against Southampton. His ability to cover the left-back spot when Oleksandr Zinchenko ventures forward gives the Gunners the ideal balance. Fabio Vieira, who played in place of the Swissman today, is more of an attacking player and was unable to provide the same impact.

