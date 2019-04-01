×
Arsenal: 3 Improvements needed to become title challengers next season

Yureed Elahi
Feature
333   //    01 Apr 2019, 11:36 IST

Arsenal find themselves in quite a good position this year, compared to last season. Unai Emery has done well to bring the Gunners back on track after the previous two miserable seasons with Wenger. However, this Arsenal side still does not seem to pose a big threat to the other top six sides and a lot must be done before they can become Premier League title contenders. Here are the 3 major areas of improvement required for the gunner to back to title-winning level again.


Arsenal v Manchester United - FA Cup Fourth Round
Arsenal v Manchester United - FA Cup Fourth Round


#1 Defensive Reinforcement

Wherever you go, you'll find football fans making fun of Arsenal's sloppy defence. The correct word to describe their defence would be 'haphazard'.

We saw Emery's men walk into Anfield with loads of confidence. Despite getting the early lead, Liverpool's Roberto Firmino and company strolled past the defence. The same thing happened against Manchester City and Manchester United, in the FA Cup.

There is currently no confirmed news about how much money will be available to Unai Emery in the summer.

Mustafi has been under fire for quite some time and there are obvious reasons for that. Arsenal could sell Mustafi to pump up some cash in their transfer budget. The Gunners would get roughly £25M for the German International.

This would help Arsenal pursue their interest in Umtiti. Barcelona have been interested in De Ligt and it seems that Umtiti could be making his way out if the Dutch International joins Barcelona from Ajax. Umtiti has been linked to Arsenal for some time and Arsenal could get him for around £50-60M.

Arsenal are also in dire need of a left Back. The Gunners could make a move for Alejandro Grimaldo of Benfica. Grimaldo could cost the Gunners roughly 30M.

Other than that, if Arsenal do look to sell another defender then they could potentially look into a cheaper Centre Back as a backup.



#2 Winger Issues

Arsenal only have Iwobi, Mkhitaryan and Denis Suarez (On Loan From Barcelona) as their 'Natural' Winger choice. Lacazette and Aubameyang can also play at the left Winger position but they aren't naturals in that role.

Denis Suarez hasn't made a lot of appearances since joining during the winter window and it seems that he may be returning to the Camp Nou at the end of the season.

To solve their winger problems, Arsenal could firstly look into Boca Juniors' Cristian Pavon. Pavon has been useful for the Xeneiezes. This transfer could cost Arsenal around £25M and would be a good transfer, not only for Arsenal but also for Pavon.

Cengiz Under is another winger that could solve Arsenal's attacking problems. He has been very creative for AS Roma and Arsenal need that. Cengiz Under would cost roughly for £40M.


Arsenal v Manchester United - Premier League
Arsenal v Manchester United - Premier League


#3 Ramsey Replacement

Aaron Ramsey is set to become the highest paid British player of all time as he joins Juventus next season. Arsenal have looked very weak without Aaron Ramsey this season. Arsenal failing without Ramsey next season is highly possible as it would be very difficult to dominate games without his flair and creativity.

Morgan Sanson should be one of the Ramsey replacement targets. Sanson is an old school box-to-box midfielder and has many positive attributes to his game. Much like Ramsey, it will be crucial for the Arsenal boss to harness these correctly to stop him from being used as a utility man.

Piotr Zieliński is another amazing replacement for the Arsenal playmaker. If Arsenal want to make a serious statement, they should go all out to sign the 24-year-old, who could well go on to become a superstar elsewhere.

