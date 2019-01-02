×
Arsenal 4-1 Fulham: 3 reasons why Arsenal won comprehensively

Broken Sports
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
67   //    02 Jan 2019, 10:32 IST
Back to winning ways?

Arsenal were made to work a great lot by the inspired Fulham team under Ranieri but the quality of players finally delivered and the Gunners moved within two points to the top four. The Gunners somehow took a lead against the run of play in the 25th minute through Granit Xhaka.

Lacazette added the second right at the start of the second half, but Kamara who has been going through a tough time from the Fulham supporters scored soon after. Aaron Ramsey and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang killed off the Fulham challenge with timely goals late into the second half.

Arsenal needed this win after their embarrassing defeat at the Anfield. Unai Emery’s men have been too soft off late and calls of same old Wenger team from supporters was growing large. Emirates was buzzing again and gave the team much-needed confidence after some poor results off late.

Here are the three reasons why Arsenal thumped Fulham.

#1 The Auba-Laca partnership

Whenever Aubameyang and Lacazette have played together they have created magic on the field. That was the case today too. Their understanding and the neat one-twos are a delight to watch.

The advantage here is that they both play in interchangeable positions and are not reluctant to move on the left wing when the other partner is taking up the striker’s role inside the penalty area.

The understanding was clearly visible in Lacazette’s goal and Unai would hope to name more starting 11 with both names in it. Emery’s big problem is the tight formation he plays which has little or no chance of fitting in two strikers, but then he has himself tweaked the formation quite a few times and can accommodate both the lethal strikers in the coming matches.

Aubameyang, though not at the same level as he was a week before showed glimpses of returning back to form after having just 13 touches in the Liverpool game.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Fulham FC Football Aaron Ramsey Granit Xhaka Unai Emery
Broken Sports
ANALYST
We tell stories through sports
