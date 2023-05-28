Arsenal 5-0 Wolverhampton: 5 Talking Points as Gunners demolish Wolves with classy performance | Premier League 2022-23

Arsenal were at their dominant best as they brushed away Wolverhampton Wanderers to win 5-0 at the Emirates in the Premier League on Sunday, May 28.

Arsenal came into the final Premier League matchday of the season looking to put the bow on what has been an incredible season. While the Gunners might have eventually failed in their title pursuit, they will look to end their strong campaign on a high. Manager Mikel Arteta named an unchanged lineup from the side that lost 1-0 to Nottingham Forest midweek.

Wolves, on the other hand, have completed an incredible turnaround after a tough first half of the season. They have become just the fourth team in Premier League history to survive relegation after being bottom of the table at Christmas.

Manager Julen Lopetegui made a host of changes for their clash against Arsenal. The likes of Raul Jimenez and Matheus Nunes returned over Pablo Sarabia and Daniel Podence.

Arsenal were at their brilliant best in the first half, completely exerting their dominance over a hapless Wolves side. They made eight attempts on goal, with four being on target.

Granit Xhaka opened the scoring in what was reportedly his final club for the game, comfortably heading home a pinpoint cross from Gabriel Jesus. Minutes later, the Switzerland international doubled his tally, poking home from close range after Max Kilman could not make a proper clearance.

Star winger Bukayo Saka then added a third soon after, as some intricate passing saw the 21-year-old get some space in the box and curl one past the keeper.

The Gunners continued the onslaught in the second half, with Gabriel Jesus bagging the side's fourth. Leandro Trossard picked up his 11th assist of the season with a neat cross from the left flank that found the Brazilian. Winter signing Jakub Kiwior scored his debut goal for Arsenal to make it 5-0, a scuffed effort where Wolves keeper Jose Sa made a complete mess of it.

Mikel Arteta's men put in a vintage performance to cap off their wonderful season. Here are five talking points from the game.

#5. Wolves have an interesting summer ahead

Wolves find themselves with an intriguing summer window. The side have made massive investments into the squad over the past few seasons but without noticeable returns.

They had to pick up good form in the latter part of the season to escape relegation, spearheaded by Julen Lopetegui who was appointed midseason. It remains to be seen if they can keep hold of their top players and stay competitive next season. There is also speculation regarding Lopetegui and captain Ruben Neves' future at the club.

#4. Arsenal's signings have been on point this season

Arsenal's smart business in the transfer windows this season have been a vital part of their strong campaign. The deals for Manchester City's Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko last summer have had a massive positive impact. Jesus has contributed 11 goals and seven assists in 26 league games.

Even their January signings Leandro Trossard and Jorginho have contributed to the side. The Belgian winger made 10 assists in 22 games for Arsenal.

With the Gunners looking to spend some money in the window again, they could be poised to make yet another run at the title.

#3. Bukayo Saka continues to sparkle

The English winger has had another brilliant season for the Gunners and capped it off with a nice goal in the first half. With 14 goals and 11 assists this season, the youngster has established himself as one of Arteta's top attacking threats.

The north London side have done well to identify his talent and have also locked him up with a new contract that expires in 2028. Overall, Saka has registered 38 goals and 40 assists in 179 senior appearances for the club.

#2. A fantastic farewell for Granit Xhaka

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Xhaka is close to leaving Arsenal this summer and joining Bayer Leverkusen.

He had a last game to remember for the club, though, scoring two first-half goals. The Swiss midfield endured a tough period with the club where he was booed by fans and was stripped of captaincy in 2019. However, he has made a remarkable comeback and has endeared himself to the supporters.

He also contributed nine goals and seven assists in 47 games across competitions this season, capping off a brilliant campaign.

#1. A lot of positive takeaways for Arsenal this season

Despite many supporters feeling distraught that Arsenal 'bottled' the Premier League this season, it has been one to look up to for the Gunners. A poor run of two wins in eight games saw them concede a decent advantage in the title race to Manchester City.

Regardless, Arsenal have exceeded all preseason expectations, proving to be a competitive side throughout the season. With a return to the UEFA Champions League after seven years, fans have a lot to look forward to at the Emirates Stadium for next season.

