Arsenal 5-1 Manchester City: Cityzens' Player Ratings as they fall to a crushing defeat after second-half debacle | Premier League 2024-25

Manchester City fell to a morale-crushing 5-1 defeat against Arsenal at the Emirates Stadium in the Premier League on Sunday, February 2.

As a result, City remain fourth in the table with 41 points from 24 games, leading Newcastle United in fifth place only on goal difference. Arsenal, on the other hand, are second with 50 points from their 24 matches.

Manchester City were stunned at the start as a mistake cost them a goal early in the game once again. Manuel Akanji was sloppy on the ball and Arsenal capitalized as Kai Havertz assisted Martin Odegaard for 1-0 after two minutes. The visitors were chasing the game from very early on and dominated possession for the first half with 61% of the ball.

However, that led to just six shots and three of those on target for Manchester City. David Raya was solid in goal for Arsenal as he made three saves, including one parried onto the crossbar. The hosts had a glorious chance to double their lead but Havertz squandered his shot and fired it wide of an open goal. As a result, the Gunners were only 1-0 up at half-time and City were still in the contest.

Manchester City began the second half well as they levelled the game in the second half, just 10 minutes after the restart. Savinho chipped a lovely cross towards Erling Haaland and he nodded in with ease to make it 1-1. Thomas Partey then restored Arsenal's lead after just 105 seconds of being level, as his deflected shot left Stefan Ortega stranded in the visitors' goal.

Myles Lewis-Skelly then scored off an assist from Declan Rice in the 62nd minute to make it 3-1 and give Arsenal some breathing space. Manchester City had no answers to this onslaught as they failed to create anything significant in the second half. Havertz scored off Gabriel Martinelli's assist in the 76th minute, showing great confidence after his miss earlier.

Substitute Ethan Nwaneri came on and fired a late curler into the goal in the 93rd minute from an assist from Rice to round off the scoring for the Gunners. City fell to a massive defeat, and on that note let's take a look at their player ratings.

Manchester City Player Ratings

Stefan Ortega - 5.5/10

He made just two saves and barely dived for two of Arsenal's five goals. Ortega also made an error that led to a shot in the first half.

Matheus Nunes - 6/10

Nunes struggled a few times against Trossard on the right flank as he was dispossessed 12 times and won just two duels.

Manuel Akanji - 5.5/10

Akanji made the error in the second minute that gave the hosts a goal and set the tone for the match, essentially dooming Manchester City.

John Stones - 6.5/10

Stones made three clearances and two blocks in defence in a decent performance.

Josko Gvardiol - 6.5/10

Gvardiol won six duels in defence, making seven clearances, three tackles and one interception as well.

Bernardo Silva - 6/10

Silva had a poor game and showed frustration a lot after Manchester City found themselves three goals down.

Mateo Kovacic - 7/10

Kovacic completed 58 passes with perfect accuracy and also won eight duels in a good midfield performance.

Phil Foden - 6/10

Foden had a poor game on the right flank and failed to influence Manchester City's play at all. He did not play a single key pass or cross, and won just one of four duels.

Omar Marmoush - 6.5/10

Marmoush had a decent game in creative midfield, playing three key passes and two accurate crosses.

Savinho - 7/10

Savinho had a decent game on the left side and also bagged an assist for City's only goal.

Erling Haaland - 7/10

Haaland had just nine touches of the ball in the match but scored a lovely header after a towering leap.

Substitutes

Kevin De Bruyne - 6/10

He replaced Marmoush in the second half but could not affect the proceedings positively.

James McAtee - 6/10

He replaced Foden in the second half but could not make an impact.

