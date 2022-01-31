Arsenal consider launching record-deal on deadline day to sign player termed 'exceptional' by Gary Lineker - Reports

Premier League giants Arsenal are reportedly considering an incredible deadline day move for Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak. The Gunners are believed to be desperate to sign a top-quality striker before the winter transfer window slams shut.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang is yet to make an appearance for Arsenal since the Gunners' 2-1 loss to Everton in December. He has been frozen out of the squad by Mikel Arteta and stripped of club captaincy.

The 32-year-old is reportedly close to joining Spanish giants Barcelona on loan until the end of the season, according to The Athletic. Arsenal are therefore keen to sign a replacement for the Borussia Dortmund striker.

According to The Mirror, Alexander Isak, who has a £75 million release clause in his contract with Real Sociedad, is high on their list. The Spanish club are unwilling to drop their asking price for the striker. Thus Arsenal are reportedly considering triggering Isak's release clause.

Isak joined Real Sociedad from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2019. He enjoyed an impressive debut season with La Real, scoring sixteen goals in 45 appearances in all competitions.

Isak grew from strength-to-strength last season, scoring seventeen goals in 34 La Liga appearances for the club. He hasn't been able to maintain his form, managing just four goals in eighteen league appearances this season.

The Sweden international did, however, impress former Premier League star Gary Lineker with a performance for his national team during Euro 2020. Lineker labeled Isak's performance as 'exceptional'. The 22-year-old has been linked with a move to Liverpool in the past as well.

The Gunners were linked with a move for Dusan Vlahovic but the move failed to materialize. The Serbian striker joined Juventus instead in a deal worth €75 million.

Arsenal could attempt to sign Juventus star if their move for Alexander Isak collapses

Juventus v SSC Napoli - Serie A

Arsenal could switch their focus to Juventus striker Alvaro Morata if their move for Alexander Isak collapses. According to AS, the Gunners' assistant coach Miguel Molina 'personally phoned' Morata to convince the striker to join the north London club.

Morata is currently on loan with Juventus from Atletico Madrid until the end of the season. The 29-year-old was the subject of interest from Barcelona, but the move failed to materialize.

Morata has scored just seven goals in 26 appearances in all competitions for Juventus this season and is expected to lose his place in the starting line-up to Dusan Vlahovic. The former Chelsea striker could therefore opt to leave Turin during the January transfer window.

Alvaro Morata spent two seasons playing in the Premier League with Chelsea, during which he scored sixteen goals in 47 appearances. The Gunners are reportedly keen to sign the striker on loan with an option to buy.

