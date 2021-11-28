Arsenal finally playing with style and guile under Arteta as Gunners make light work of Newcastle

Arsenal continue to prove that their position in the Premier League is no fluke.

The Gunners made a disastrous start to the season after losing each of their opening three league matches. However, they’ve managed to turn things around superbly.

Although they lost to Liverpool last week, it was only their first defeat in 11 matches – an impressive run that has catapulted the team to fifth in the table.

Mikel Arteta’s side needed to return to winning ways after last week’s blip at Anfield and did exactly that by coasting to a 2-0 win over Newcastle United on Saturday.

The Gunners did just enough against the Magpies, with second-half goals from Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli securing the three points.

Gunners down Newcastle

Arsenal have been really good in recent weeks. There was a lot of talk around some of the signings made by Arteta but the team is beginning to gel.

The Spaniard now has a definite starting XI and the consistency in the starting line-up is beginning to pay off. On Saturday, the Gunners proved to be too much for Eddie Howe’s side.

That is not to say it was an easy match. Newcastle had their moments and Aaron Ramsdale had to make some important saves to deny the visitors, but overall, Arsenal were the better side.

The Gunners controlled the game well, especially after taking the lead early in the second half. In previous years, Arsenal would’ve easily crumbled under the slightest of pressure but the current team has character and fight, which enables them to defend their leads.

William Hill @WilliamHill Most points won at home in the Premier League this season:



16 - Arsenal

13 - Chelsea

13 - Man City

12 - Liverpool

12 - Spurs



Another three points at the carpet. 👌 Most points won at home in the Premier League this season:16 - Arsenal13 - Chelsea13 - Man City12 - Liverpool 12 - Spurs Another three points at the carpet. 👌 https://t.co/PoHa10i9t8

Arsenal playing with style under Arteta

It has taken some time for Arteta to prepare this team but they're now playing with an identity. If you watch the Gunners, you will be able to see a pattern to their build-up.

Against Newcastle, Thomas Partey was the main orchestrator, while the full-backs – Takehiro Tomiyasu and Nuno Tavares – acted as extra weapons when their team was on the offensive.

"I am happy with the points after losing [to Liverpool last weekend]. You have to win straight away. Overall I'm pleased," said Arteta after the game, as quoted by Football365.

"The word was we had to be patient. We had to play with urgency and rhythm. That's what we did in the second half. We found spaces and that’s how we scored the goals.

"When you have chances you have to put them in the net. In the first half we shot from every range without composure."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

This is a very young Arsenal team and there is a lot more to come from them. At the moment, though, the Gunners are not only getting results but also playing some delightful football under Arteta.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar