5 Arsenal youngsters to keep an eye out for in the 2021-22 season

Matchday 1 of the new Premier League season is just over a month away as clubs and players get back to training in preparation for another long footballing season. Unlike previous seasons, this one will prove to be a little different, especially in terms of how clubs go about their transfer business.

Football clubs around the world have suffered a financial downfall due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As a result, making smart moves in the transfer market will be key to their success.

However, another solution to the chaos caused by the Coronavirus is to look at their academies. While we always see a few youngsters break into the first team every season, we might see many of them make more than just the occasional appearance this season. With finances on a leash for most clubs around Europe, promoting academy players will be the only way forward. Mikel Arteta's Arsenal are likely to follow this as well.

Arsenal's poor financial situation is well-documented, and to secure a few top signings, they will have to sell several players and balance the books. However, Arsenal's academy is one of the best in the world and it would be no surprise to see a few youngsters break into the first team this season.

The likes of Bukayo Saka, Emile Smith Rowe, Joe Willock, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Eddie Nketiah and Reiss Nelson have broken into the Arsenal first team in recent years. These players have paved the way for more such youngsters to break into the first team.

There is no denying Arsenal have some of the best raw footballing talents in their academy, and here is a look at five who could break into the first team this season:

5 potential breakout Arsenal youngsters in the 2021-22 season

#1 Arthur Okonkwo

Arthur Okonkwo recently signed a new contract and was promoted to the first team (Credit: Arsenal twitter)

Arthur Okonkwo is a highly rated goalkeeper, and the 19-year-old was recently rewarded with a new long-term contract and promoted to the first team. He still has a long way to go in his development, but it would not be a surprise to see him get a few chances, especially in the cup competitions next season.

Okonkwo first started training with the Arsenal first team in 2017, and towards the end of last season regularly traveled with the team to games. The six-foot-tall keeper commands his penalty area with authority and possesses superb reflexes, while his distribution is also of a high standard.

💬 "Really proud to be promoted to the first team..."@arthurokonkwo_ 👊 pic.twitter.com/a2uGTxgdXF — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 9, 2021

Okonkwo has had some ups and downs in his career, especially after he missed the entirety of the 2019/20 season because of a health problem. He has since bounced back and has put in numerous top-class performances for the U23's, often in difficult circumstances when the team was struggling.

#2 Catalin Cirjan

Big things were expected from Catalin Cirjan last season, but an injury ruined his development.

Catalin Cirjan is highly regarded as one of the most exciting prospects at the Arsenal academy at the moment. Much was expected from the 18-year-old Romanian last season, but being constantly shuffled between the U18 and the U23 sides stunted his development. There was further frustration as well after his campaign ended prematurely due to injury.

The youngster will now be looking to get his career back on track and will be a key player for Arsenal's U23 side this season. Cirjan was very impressive up until his injury in 2020-21 and his performances saw Mikel Arteta promote him to the first team in December 2020. He will hope to make his first-team debut this season.

I am happy to announce you that I have signed my first professional contract with Arsenal. I am so proud to be part of this wonderful family, it’s the place where I have always wanted to be !🙏 pic.twitter.com/zkrJlbrBMU — Cirjan Catalin (@CirjanCatalin1) December 13, 2019

Cirjan is predominantly a central midfield player but can also play out wide. He has excellent technique, is a great passer and is not scared to try his luck from distance. The 18-year-old does need to work on his physical attributes, however, to survive the physicality of the Premier League.

