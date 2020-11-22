Arsenal legend Ian Wright hails Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech after Newcastle United performance

Arsenal legend Ian Wright took to social media to praise Chelsea star Hakim Ziyech after his performance against Newcastle United.

Ziyech's Chelsea beat Newcastle United 2-0 yesterday, courtesy an own goal from Federico Fernandez and a strike from forward Tammy Abraham.

"Beautiful player," Wright on Chelsea midfielder Ziyech

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has praised Hakim Ziyech for his performance

Hakim Ziyech was one of many players signed by Chelsea during an extremely busy summer transfer window. The Morocco international joined the Blues from Ajax for €40 million.

After missing the start of the season due to an injury, Ziyech made his debut in October against Southampton. Since then, he has impressed with his performances.

Arsenal legend Ian Wright was appreciative of Ziyech's efforts against Newcastle United, taking to Twitter to post about it.

Ziyech 🥰😍 beautiful player. — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) November 21, 2020

The 27-year Ziyech is not the only new signing who has shone for Chelsea recently. Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, centre-back Thiago Silva and striker Timo Werner have all performed well in recent weeks.

After a slow start to their season, Frank Lampard's side have picked up the pace and lie second in the Premier League table. The signing of Mendy and the performances of Silva and Ben Chilwell have improved the defence, while Ziyech's addition has strengthened an already talented attack.

Advertisement

However, with the winter transfer window approaching soon, Chelsea have been linked with a few players. West Ham United's star midfielder Declan Rice remains a target after failed attempts to sign him in the summer.

Hakim Ziyech is an incredible footballer, we’re extremely lucky to have this guy. — Mod (@CFCMod_) November 13, 2020

A product of the Chelsea youth academy, Rice has been an important cog in the midfield for the Hammers. Capable of playing as a center-back if needed, the England international is seen as an ideal addition to the Chelsea midfield.

Recent reports have also seen the Stamford Bridge outfit linked with Borussia Dortmund teenager Jude Bellingham. The 17-year-old is regarded as one of the best young talents in the world and recently made his debut for the England national team.

Having joined Borussia Dortmund in the summer, it seems unlikely that the Bundesliga giants will let go of him just a few months later, especially given his performances and his ceiling.

Also Read: Rennes vs Chelsea prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21