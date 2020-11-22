Rennes vs Chelsea prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Champions League 2020-21

Rennes are set to welcome Chelsea to the Roazhon Park on Tuesday in their next UEFA Champions League group stage game.
Rennes come into this game on the back of a 1-0 loss to Bordeaux on Friday in Ligue 1 action.
A first-half goal from former Rennes and Paris Saint-Germain winger Hatem Ben Arfa was enough to secure the win for Jean Louis Gasset's Bordeaux side.
Chelsea, on the other hand, beat Newcastle United 2-0 on Saturday in the English Premier League.
An own goal from centre-back Federico Fernandez and a goal from England international Tammy Abraham ensured victory for Frank Lampard's men.
Rennes vs Chelsea Head-to-Head
Chelsea and Rennes have faced each other once previously, in the reverse fixture in the UEFA Champions League group stage this season.
Chelsea beat Rennes 3-0 in that game. A brace from German striker Timo Werner and a goal from attacker Tammy Abraham sealed a comprehensive victory for Chelsea over Rennes, who had Brazilian left-back Dalbert sent off in the first half.
Rennes form guide in Ligue 1: D-L-W-L-L
Chelsea form guide in the English Premier League: D-D-W-W-W
Rennes vs Chelsea Team News
Rennes have a few injury concerns. Manager Julien Stephan will be unable to call upon the services of midfielder Jonas Martin, Italian centre-back Daniele Rugani and left-back Faitout Maouassa, who are all out due to injuries. Left-back Dalbert is suspended.
Injured: Jonas Martin, Daniele Rugani, Faitout Maouassa
Doubtful: None
Suspended: Dalbert
Meanwhile, Chelsea could be without winger Christian Pulisic, Germany international Kai Havertz and veteran Brazilian centre-back Thiago Silva, who are all doubts to feature in this game.
Injured: None
Doubtful: Christian Pulisic, Kai Havertz, Thiago Silva
Suspended: None
Rennes vs Chelsea Predicted XI
Rennes Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alfred Gomis, Brandon Soppy, Damien Da Silva, Nayef Aguerd, Adrien Truffert, Eduardo Camavinga, Benjamin Bourigeaud, Martin Terrier, Romain Del Castillo, Serhou Guirassy, Flavien Tait
Chelsea Predicted XI (4-3-3): Edouard Mendy, Reece James, Kurt Zouma, Thiago Silva, Ben Chilwell, N'Golo Kante, Jorginho, Mason Mount, Hakim Ziyech, Tammy Abraham, Callum Hudson-Odoi
Rennes vs Chelsea Prediction
Rennes were busy in the summer transfer window, bringing in Daniele Rugani, Martin Terrier and Jeremy Doku. The return of star midfielder Eduardo Camavinga could prove to be crucial, while striker Serhou Guirassy has looked sharp since his arrival from Amiens.
Chelsea, on the other hand, are starting to pick up form under Frank Lampard after a slow start to the season. Timo Werner has started firing, while Hakim Ziyech has slotted seamlessly into the first XI. Goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, a summer signing from Rennes, has solidified the Chelsea defence.
Chelsea looked comfortable against Rennes the last time they faced each other, and that should be the case again this time around.
Prediction: Rennes 1-3 Chelsea
Published 22 Nov 2020, 14:08 IST