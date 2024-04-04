Arsenal, Liverpool or Manchester City? Joleon Lescott names his favorites to win the Premier League this season

Former England defender Joleon Lescott has shared his prediction on the three-team title race in the English Premier League featuring Liverpool, Manchester City and Arsenal. Lescott, who spent five years with the Cityzens (2009-2014), explained why he believes the Reds will claim the championship this season.

"In a sense it’s gone into Liverpool’s hands [after the weekend results]. For them to have to lose a game now, not just drop points from a City perspective, I don’t see that. I think they have a slightly tougher run-in potentially, but I think they get the job done because they’ve been in a position similar to this before. You don’t want Man City chasing you obviously, but overall I believe – and it pains me to say it – Liverpool get the job done," Lescott told TNT Sports, via TBR Football.

Arsenal is on top of the standings with 68 points, while Jurgen Klopp's team and Manchester City are tied for second, at 67. However, if the Reds defeat Sheffield United on Thursday, they will return to the top with eight games to go for the top three teams.

Jurgen Klopp focused only on Liverpool games; not interested about Manchester City and Arsenal

Jurgen Klopp was pretty clear about his stand when he addressed the title race in the Premier League. The German coach, who will leave Anfield this summer after nine years, said that he only cares about what his players do.

"I didn't even know that they play tonight. It's really not my subject. How I always was I expect them to always win, that's not possible when they play against each other but now they don't do that anymore so I expect them always to win. It's not about that. We need to get our points and win our football games. I'm honestly not interested," Jurgen Klopp said, via Liverpool Echo.

The Reds seek to win the championship to tie rivals Manchester United for most in English League titles (20). Meanwhile, Manchester City are aiming for a fourth straight championship win, while, if Arsenal wins, they will claim their first Premier League title in 20 years. The last time they did so was back in 2004.

