Arsenal lose advantage in top-four race after surprise collapse against Crystal Palace

No one envisaged that it was going to be easy for Arsenal to return to the UEFA Champions League. After five years of missing out on Europe’s elite inter-club competition, the Gunners were always going to face a real fight to reclaim their status.

But if there ever was a better time to return to the Champions League, it is this season, where Mikel Arteta’s side has stolen a march on their top-four rivals for much of the campaign.

The Gunners went on a six-game unbeaten run between January and March that propelled them into the Champions League places. But two Premier League defeats in their last three matches is now threatening that position.

Monday’s 3-0 battering at the hands of Crystal Palace was as bad as the scoreline suggests and it sees Arsenal drop out of the top four after being overtaken by North London rivals Tottenham. The two London-based clubs are level on 54 points but Spurs boast a superior goal difference.

While Arsenal do have a game in hand, their extra fixture is a tough game against third-placed Chelsea. The Gunners will also face Antonio Conte's side in the North London Derby on May 12 in a game that could ultimately decide which of the two teams will make it to the Champions League.

Reality check for Arsenal as Gunners crash to defeat against Crystal Palace

For many years, Arsenal were tagged as bottlers for failing to take their opportunities and their latest loss to Crystal Palace is a timely reminder of that tag.

There are still eight matches left to play in the Premier League and about four teams could still snatch a Champions League spot if they finish the season strongly.

That is exactly what the Gunners need to do. Dropping points against the Eagles is simply unacceptable, especially when tougher matches against Chelsea, Manchester United and West Ham United await in the coming weeks.

It was a reality check for Arteta and his side that nothing is guaranteed yet and they could miss out on a Champions League place if they don’t turn things around quickly.

Squawka @Squawka



LWLWWWWW



Not the time to be losing form... Arsenal's last eight games:LWLWWWWWNot the time to be losing form... Arsenal's last eight games: LWLWWWWWNot the time to be losing form... 😬 https://t.co/Pf71kk1JBx

Gunners lose advantage in top-four race

Arsenal still have a game in hand and should they win, they will move three points ahead of Tottenham and six points clear of Manchester United.

The problem, though, is that that is not guaranteed. The Gunners had an advantage in the top-four race, as their outstanding matches could’ve seen them pull clear of their rivals.

However, they’ve lost that advantage after losing to Crystal Palace and now they’ll have to do it the hard way in order to qualify for the Champions League.

"You have to be physical and run and then you earn the right to play. We were really inconsistent on the ball and that is unacceptable,” Arteta admitted, as quoted by Sky Sports.

"We were poor, especially in the first half. I apologise to our supporters. We didn't have the presence today or the composure to dominate the situation so that is what I'm most annoyed with. Some days you are not there and you are late all the time. They got on top of it and had a good atmosphere and we could not get out,” he added.

Arsenal’s fixtures in the coming weeks are no joke and they’ll need to be at their best to pull through. Anything less, and they could to facing another campaign in the Europa League despite spending much of the season in the Premier League’s top four.

