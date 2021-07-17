Arsenal to make move for 22-year-old attacking midfielder - Reports

Arsenal are reportedly ready to resume their pursuit of Real Madrid midfielder Martin Odegaard. The Norwegian spent the second half of the 2020-21 campaign on loan with the Gunners.

According to the Daily Star, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is keen to re-sign Martin Odegaard this summer. The 22-year-old was impressive during his six-month loan spell with the Gunners. However, he returned to Real Madrid after the expiration of his loan deal last month.

Arsenal have prioritized the signing of an attacking midfielder this summer. The North London club suffered from a lack of creativity and goals from midfield last season. Arsenal have also been linked with moves for Houssem Aouar and Aaron Ramsey in recent months.

Arsenal move for Martin Odegaard could be back onhttps://t.co/GOqF46tIWk pic.twitter.com/G2uPzBaqbB — Mirror Football (@MirrorFootball) July 17, 2021

Real Madrid were keen to bring Martin Odegaard back to the Santiago Bernabeu this summer after his loan spell with Arsenal. Los Blancos view Odegaard as a long-term successor to Luka Modric.

However, Madrid have recently changed their stance on Odegaard. The Spanish giants are willing to listen to offers for the attacking midfielder as they look to sell a number of fringe players to raise money to fund a deal for PSG star Kylian Mbappe.

The likes of Isco, Brahim Diaz, Mariano, Alvaro Odriozola, Dani Ceballos and Martin Odegaard have all been put up for sale this summer. Real Madrid are reportedly looking for a fee in the region of £40 million for Odegaard.

Arsenal recently announced the signing of Nuno Tavares on loan from Benfica. The Gunners are also close to completing moves for Anderlecht midfielder Sambi Lokonga and Brighton defender Ben White. Arsenal's busy summer transfer window is set to continue as they target the signing of Martin Odegaard.

Arsenal might prefer a move for Houssem Aouar over Martin Odegaard

Martin Odegaard

Despite his impressive loan spell with Arsenal last season, Martin Odegaard was unable to change the club's fortunes. Arsenal finished eighth in the Premier League table and were knocked out of the Europa League in the semi-finals by Villarreal.

He's had a great start to pre-season.https://t.co/Q1uF3djQt1 — Arsenal FC News (@ArsenalFC_fl) July 13, 2021

Arsenal are in dire need of a central midfielder to partner Thomas Partey. The Gunners could therefore switch their attentions to Lyon star Houssem Aouar, who is reportedly available for as little as £25 million this summer.

