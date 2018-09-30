Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Arsenal making progress under Emery

Hrishikesh Anand
Preview
552   //    30 Sep 2018, 23:15 IST

With 7 wins in a row, Unai Emery's Arsenal have been impressive over the last month. Two consecutive defeats to Manchester City and Chelsea proved to be a difficult start to life for the Spaniard at the Emirates stadium but the Gunners have won all their games since, and look a far better side. Arsenal haven't been entirely convincing over their 7 game winning streak. The attack seems slightly imbalanced at times and the defense vulnerable as well but the positives far outweigh the negatives.

1) Discipline in midfield

Arsenal's midfielders in recent years have had the tendency to push far too high leaving the defense open and vulnerable. Granit Xhaka looked especially error-prone in the previous Arsenal system and lacked a capable partner in the pivot. Emery, however, has made a good deal of progress in ensuring that his midfielders maintain discipline and do not over commit. Lucas Torreira has been particularly important in nullifying Xhaka's weaknesses and allowing him to utilize his passing to the fullest

2) Individual progress

Emery's watchful eye has been key in the development of players who stagnated under Wenger's reign. Hector Bellerin, whose development has flattened somewhat over the past 2 seasons, has enjoyed a good start to the campaign. His penchant to attack has been highlighted under Emery's system while his defensive positioning and tackling has markedly improved as well. Alex Iwobi has been fantastic for the new boss. The Nigerian has become physically stronger, faster and more decisive. He has looked dangerous whenever on the pitch and has made huge improvements from what we saw last season. Other players like Rob Holding and Granit Xhaka have also improved tactically and physically under Emery.

3) Ability to grind out wins

Arsenal haven't been at their best in the majority of their games. Statistics show 7 wins on the trot which is a sign that there's more to come from this Arsenal side. It's unfair to expect a finished product so soon into Emery's tenure but all the signs point to significant and steady progress in that regard. Despite not being a finished product, the gunners are still grinding out wins and gaining confidence with every game.


Despite a difficult start to the season, Arsenal find themselves on a strong run of form and the tactical know-how that Unai Emery has brought to the side is clear to see. The Spaniards attention to detail and commitment to his ideas has ensured that Arsenal are making progress and Arsenal fans have reasons to be optimistic.

Newcastle United v Arsenal FC - Premier League
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Granit Xhaka Hector Bellerin Unai Emery Premier League Teams
