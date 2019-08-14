Arsenal News: Alex Iwobi explains why he left the Gunners for Everton this summer

Fulham FC v Arsenal FC - Premier League

What's the story?

Everton summer recruit Alex Iwobi has explained his decision to leave Arsenal for the Toffees on transfer deadline day after having played for the Gunners all his life.

In case you didn't know...

Iwobi made the move to Goodison Park on Thursday last week for an initial fee of £28 million, which could rise to £34 million based on add-ons.

The 23-year-old rose through the youth ranks at the north London club under Arsene Wenger, making his senior Arsenal debut at the age of 19 in the League Cup in 2015. In total, he made 149 first-team appearances for the Gunners, scoring 15 goals and providing 27 assists.

The Nigeria international remained a regular member of the squad as Unai Emery took over the team last season and featured in 35 Premier League games under the Spaniard.

The heart of the matter

Iwobi, who scored three goals and registered seven assists for Arsenal last season, has revealed the reasons for his departure, stating that he is looking to drop the 'youngster' tag he carried at the club and is now keen on becoming a household name at Everton.

Speaking on Everton TV, he said,

"I spoke to the manager and Marcel and they almost lured me in. The offer was too attractive for me to turn down. The manager was telling me, ‘There is a spot for you, we will take care of you’. Basically, all the things you want to hear as a player.

"I always had that youngster tag at Arsenal, so hopefully with this move, I am able to make a name for myself in the Premier League and create history with Everton."

What's next?

Iwobi did not feature in Everton's draw with Crystal Palace on the opening weekend and it remains to be seen if he will make his debut when they face Watford on Saturday.