Arsenal news: Aubameyang caught liking video which calls Unai Emery a 'puppet'

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 176 // 21 Jun 2019, 14:49 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Arsenal v Southampton - Premier League

What's the story?

Amid heavy speculation regarding his future at the Emirates, Arsenal striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been caught liking a video criticising the Gunners and their manager, Unai Emery.

In case you didn't know

Aubameyang finished the 2018-19 campaign as the Gunners' leading goalscorer, having netted 31 goals for the club in all competitions. 22 of those goals came in the English top flight and helped him win the Premier League Golden Boot alongside Liverpool attacking duo Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah.

While Liverpool put up an intense battle for the English title, Arsenal missed out on a top-four finish in the league to London rivals Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

Another chance for Champions League football presented itself when they reached the finals of the Europa League but their hopes were once again squandered after they succumbed to an embarrassing defeat to Chelsea at Baku.

In recent weeks, Aubameyang was heavily linked with a move away from the Emirates with Manchester United and a Chinese club reportedly interested in securing his services.

The Gabon international, however, appeared to confirm his desire to stay in North London in an article he wrote for the club's official website.

The heart of the matter

According to Express Sport, Aubameyang was seen liking a video which criticised Arsenal and Unai Emery, sending the rumour mill churning out more transfer speculation.

The post included a video of two AFTV presenters, Claude and Ty, who were discussing the Gunners' transfer plans. The caption reads, "@GoonerClaude believes Emery has no real power at #Arsenal and called the manager a puppet!"

Claude was seen saying, "Players that we seem to be targeting are very young players, which is not a bad thing. But I’d rather us go into our own academy and get the young players out of there and to buy some top quality to supplement them. I just don’t know what’s going to happen, I don’t know what’s happening mate to be honest with you."

Advertisement

"Me myself I’m not happy with the manager, the coach or whatever, I’m not happy with him. I don’t see where he’s got any control at all, whether he’ll get the players he wants. I think he is probably there as a puppet."

What's next?

Arsenal will return to action in a club friendly against Colorado on July 16.