×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Arsenal News: Cesc Fabregas hits out at Mesut Ozil after Europa League disappointment

Athul Boby
CONTRIBUTOR
News
526   //    30 May 2019, 14:34 IST

Chelsea v Arsenal - UEFA Europa League Final
Chelsea v Arsenal - UEFA Europa League Final

What's the story?

Following Arsenal's humiliating 4-1 defeat at the hand of Chelsea in the Europa League final last night, Cesc Fabregas has hit out at Mesut Ozil. The former Arsenal and Chelsea star feels the German doesn't have what it takes to be a leader and that he needs world-class players around him to perform .

In case you didn't know...

Goals from Olivier Giroud and Pedro Rodriguez and a brace from Eden Hazard enabled Chelsea to dispatch their London rivals Arsenal, who scored through Alex Iwobi, and lift the Europa League trophy in Baku. After a goalless first half, the game suddenly sprang into life after the break

Ozil was nowhere his best, with the German failing to influence the match in anyway possible. He was later subbed off by Arsenal boss Unai Emery. It has been a tough season for Ozil, with very few notable performances.

Heart of the matter

Fabregas, who has played for both Arsenal and Chelsea, was critical about Ozil's performance after the Europa League final.

 "I think sometimes you just have it inside or you don’t have it. When he was at Real Madrid he was surrounded by top top players and one of the best players in the history of the sport in Cristiano Ronaldo.
"I’m not taking anything away from Mesut, he played top football there, but once you step down a little bit, because we can all agree Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich they are top three, you have to show yourself a little bit more because you don’t have the same quality around you."

The Spaniard, who currently plays for Monaco, also questioned Ozil's leadership qualities,

"The club buys you to be the actual leader around the club. I don’t think Mesut has that in him to carry. I don’t train with him everyday, but I don’t think he has it in him to be leader."

What's next?

With the season wrapped up for Emery and company , it is time for Arsenal to start thinking about the upcoming campaign. With Arsenal missing out on Champions league football next season, it remains to be seen how the Gunners react in the summer transfer window.

Tags:
Europa League 2018-19 Arsenal Chelsea Mesut Ozil Cesc Fabregas Unai Emery Premier League Teams
Advertisement
Europa League Final: 3 things we learnt as Chelsea steamroll Arsenal to lift the title
RELATED STORY
Arsenal 1-4 Chelsea - 3 reasons why Arsenal lost the match | 2018/2019 Europa League final
RELATED STORY
Chelsea 4-1 Arsenal - 5 talking points | Europa League 2018/2019 final
RELATED STORY
Europa League Final, Chelsea 4-1 Arsenal: 5 Hits and Flops
RELATED STORY
Europa League Final - Arsenal vs Chelsea: Match predictions and more
RELATED STORY
UEFA Europa League Final 2019: Twitter goes mad as Chelsea claim the Europa League title beating Arsenal 4-1 at Baku 
RELATED STORY
Europa League Final: Predicted starting XI for Chelsea vs Arsenal
RELATED STORY
Europa League Final: Arsenal's Predicted starting XI vs Chelsea
RELATED STORY
Europa League: Chelsea vs Arsenal - Arsenal's Predicted line-up, injury updates and more
RELATED STORY
UEFA Europa League final: Chelsea vs Arsenal match preview, predicted lineups and more
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us