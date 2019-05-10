Arsenal news: Former Gunner compares Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Thierry Henry

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a hat-trick in Arsenal's win against Valencia.

Former Arsenal defender Martin Keown has compared Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to Thierry Henry after his hat-trick against Valencia in the UEFA Europa League last night.

Aubameyang has been in great form since joining Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund in the January transfer window of 2018. He has scored 30 goals in 48 Premier League games for the Gunners thus far.

This season, the Gabonese international has scored 20 goals in the league and is just behind Mohamed Salah in the race for the Premier League Golden Boot. He has been in great goalscoring form in the UEFA Europa League as well, netting eight times in the north Londoners' run to the final of the competition.

On the other hand, Henry is considered one of the best Arsenal players of all time. The Frenchman scored 174 goals in 258 league games during his two spells at the club.

Former Arsenal man Keown believes that Aubameyang is the "closest thing" the Gunners have had to Henry.

"I have said it before but he is the closest thing to Henry and he is proving that.

“We are getting out of our chairs every time he has the ball. Let’s credit Emery as well for playing both of those strikers [Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette] and [Mesut] Ozil as well.

He further elaborated,

“He was cup-tied last year and boy did Arsenal miss him. He was [Eden] Hazard-like running with the ball at times.

“He became a top player for me [against Valencia]. I've said he is the closest thing to Henry and he showed it.”

Arsenal will next play Burnley at Turf Moor for the final game of their Premier League season on Sunday before facing Chelsea in the Europa League final on May 29th.