Arsenal News: Gunners hold talks with Mikel Arteta for vacant managerial position

Vishal Subramanian 17 Dec 2019, 02:37 IST

Atalanta v Manchester City: Group C - UEFA Champions League

According to David Ornstein of The Athletic, Arsenal have held initial talks with former club captain and Manchester City assistant manager Mikel Arteta for their vacant managerial position. The Gunners parted company with Unai Emery earlier this season after he failed to turn around a torrid run of form that saw the Gunners momentarily slip into the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Freddie Ljungberg was appointed interim coach after the Spaniard's sacking and the Swede hasn't been able to cope with the task in hand, as the North London side suffered a humbling 3-0 home defeat against reigning champions Manchester City in their most recent league encounter, a game where Arteta occupied the opposition dugout.

The Spaniard, who was also amongst the candidates considered in 2018 to take over the reins from Arsene Wenger, is the leading contender to land the job 18 months later and he is expected to make his decision in the coming days. Arteta has already informed the Cityzens that he is holding talks with his former employers and Arsenal will have to pay a seven-figure compensation to reunite with their former club captain.

The 37-year-old has refused to let the speculation affect his commitment to Manchester City and it has also been reported that Pep Guardiola will not stand in his way, as he looks to land his first job as a top-flight manager. In the wake of recent results, Arsenal have accelerated their pursuit of appointing a new long-term manager and a solution is set to be reached imminently, if Arteta shows a willingness to take the job.