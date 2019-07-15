Arsenal news: Monreal reveals what his teammates think of Koscielny's refusal to join them on pre-season tour

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 538 // 15 Jul 2019, 13:41 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Arsenal FC v Manchester United - Premier League

What's the story?

Arsenal defender Nacho Monreal has revealed what his teammates think of Laurent Koscielny's refusal to join them on their pre-season tour in the United States, stating that they respect both the club and their captain.

The left-back also addressed the rumours claiming he is leaving the Emirates to join a LaLiga side.

In case you didn't know...

Koscielny recently hit the headlines for his refusal to travel to the United States for Arsenal's pre-season tour after a feud with the club over a new contract.

The Frenchman's decision comes amid heavy speculation regarding his future at the club with Ligue 1 sides like Lyon and Bordeaux as well as Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund reported to be interested in his services.

Koscielny, who is in the final year of his contract at Arsenal, reportedly wanted to leave this summer after he expressed discontentment over the management of his playing time after his Achilles injury and the club's general direction, especially after the Europa League final loss to Chelsea.

The veteran centre-back feels this is the appropriate time to move back to his home country but failed to reach an amicable resolution with the club.

The heart of the matter

Monreal hopes that the problems between Koscielny and the club will be resolved and has revealed what the Arsenal players think of the stand-off.

The left-back said (via Mirror Football), "We respect Laurent a lot because he has played for Arsenal for a long time. He’s our captain."

"What I would like is they fix the problem, and I think they will do it. Why not? For the moment, it’s something between him and the club. We respect him and the club."

Advertisement

The Spaniard addressed rumours of his exit as Arsenal are battling to sign Celtic left-back Kieran Tierney, saying, "I belong at Arsenal. I still have a contract. My idea is to stay here. It’s a great club and I feel really comfortable playing for Arsenal. My idea is to continue playing here. I’m not worried. I trust in the club."

"Obviously, a few players decided to retire. Petr Cech, [Stephan] Lichtsteiner, and other players changed. That’s how it works in football. One day you’re here, then you’re in another place. But 100 percent of the club is looking for new players. They will come."

What's next?

Koscielny has been ordered to train with Arsenal’s Under-23s squad at their London Colney HQ as a disciplinary measure.

Meanwhile, his teammates will go head-to-head against MLS club Colorado Rapids in Denver later today.