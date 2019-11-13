Arsenal News: Patrick Vieira explains why Granit Xhaka deserves respect from the Gunners fans

Arsenal FC v Crystal Palace - Premier League

What’s the story?

Arsenal legend Patrick Vieira has urged the Gunners fans to show Granit Xhaka some respect as he believes that the player has been treated harshly by the supporters.

In case you didn’t know…

The Swiss international reacted furiously to being jeered by the home crowd after he was substituted during Arsenal's 2-2 draw with Crystal Palace at the Emirates Stadium last month. Following that, the player was stripped of the captain's armband and has been left out of the squad.

The heart of the matter

The Swiss international could not hold back and hurled abuses at the fans.

Since then the player has been stripped of the captaincy and has not featured for Arsenal. It is also believed that the player could leave the club in January, with Newcastle United interested in securing his services.

Patrick Vieira

One former Arsenal player who came out in the defense of Xhaka was Vieira, who asked the Gunners fans to show some respect to the Switzerland international. Talking about the whole scenario, the Frenchman said:

''I feel sorry for him because he [was] the captain and he's going through a really difficult period and really difficult time at Arsenal.

"I think we have to remind ourselves that he's achieved a lot since he's at Arsenal and he deserves a lot of respect.

"When you're a player and don't perform the way you expect, you get frustrated about yourself. And sometimes you say things or do things you regret.

"I find it really difficult a lot of ex-footballers have jumped on him and being really negative towards him - it's too too easy.

"I know how good he is and he will come through this difficult period because he's a strong man, he's a good player. And he will show how good he is.''

What's next?

It remains to be seen if the matter is resolved or Xhaka leaves the club during the Jaunuary transfer window.