Arsenal News Roundup: Ex-Gunners legend slams club's treatment of Mesut Ozil, Lyon chief opens up on Arsenal's interest in Houssem Aouar, and more — 7th November 2020

After two back to back losses in the league, Arsenal have built some momentum with two successive wins across all competitions, including a rare away win at Old Trafford. Mikel Arteta's impressive Gunners side beat Manchester United on their own turf for the first time in 14 years, making it a landmark victory for Arsenal.

They followed it up with another great win in the at the Emirates Stadium against FK Molde, winning by a scoreline of 4-1 against the Norwegians in the UEFA Europa League. As Arsenal prepare to host Dean Smith's Aston Villa in the Premier League, here, we take a look at some of the latest Gunners news.

Willian believes Arsenal can win the Premier League

Arsenal star Willian

New Arsenal star Willian believes that Arsenal are capable of winning the Premier League under Mikel Arteta, who he branded as a 'great coach'. The Spaniard has gotten off to a superb start to life as Arsenal manager, having guided his former club to the FA Cup and FA Community Shield in his first months in the job.

Speaking on his side's ambitions, Willian expressed to the Daily Mail;

"Arsenal have a great coach [Mikel Arteta] and a great chance to fight for titles. We can win the league. Maybe not this time but next time. I'm motivated to have more success."

The Brazilian moved to the Emirates Stadium on a free transfer from fellow London club Chelsea upon the expiry of his contract at Stamford Bridge.

Arsenal legend believes treatment of Mesut Ozil is 'not okay'

Former Arsenal forward Lukas Podolski has slammed Arsenal's treatment of his compatriot and former teammate Mesut Ozil. The German playmaker has been completely frozen out by his side and was controversially axed from their Premier League and UEFA Europa League squads entirely.

Speaking on Arsenal's poor treatment of the World Cup winner, Podolski remarked;

"I want to know the background, but I generally think with a player who is now in his sixth or seventh year with the club, to kick him completely out of the squad that’s not okay. You don’t do something like that, and I don’t know if something happened in the background or not but even if he’s done something, you don’t do it."

30 - Mesut Ozil is now the highest scoring German player in @premierleague history (30 goals). Wunderbar. #ARSLEI pic.twitter.com/vlsDiOTeRg — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) October 22, 2018

The ex-Germany forward continued,

"I don’t know, of course, if there is something going on in the background or not but even if there is something like that you don’t do it, mainly so you can keep his class on the pitch."

Along with Ozil, Sokratis was also excluded from the Gunners' squads on both the domestic and continental fronts.

Olympique Lyon chief opens up on Arsenal's interest in Houssem Aouar

Olympique Lyon general manager Vincent Ponsont has discussed Arsenal's interest in signing French star Houssem Aouar in the summer. The Gunners were strongly linked with with the midfielder right up until the last day of the window, but they ultimately signed Atletico Madrid ace Thomas Partey for £45m instead as they were priced out of a move for Aouar.

Speaking on his star man, Ponsont explained [via Sport Witness];

"We [Lyon] had three big clubs for him [Aouar]. The first one was more for next season. The second one was related to the departure of a player, and with this club, we could have come to an agreement. The third club was Arsenal, who offered below the market value."

7 - Houssem Aouar 🇫🇷 has delivered 7 assists in the Champions League since 2018/19, more than any other central midfielder. France. 🐓 pic.twitter.com/HtPQSXXY59 — OptaJean (@OptaJean) August 27, 2020

He continued,

"We discussed it with the player’s entourage, and together we took the decision to say no. The priority for us was clearly to keep the team competitive. For us, the market was over, but the coach told us that we were missing a lateral defender and then a central defender. But in the medium term, if Mediapro doesn’t pay and the COVID continues, it will be the same."

Partey has proven to be a monumental signing for Arsenal so far, and was one of the key players in the Gunners' historic win at Old Trafford recently.

