Arsenal news: Sead Kolasinac reveals what his team must do in the Europa League

Arsenal v Stade Rennais - UEFA Europa League Round of 16: Second Leg

What's the story?

Arsenal have progressed into the quarterfinals of the UEFA Europa League and will soon face Napoli. Sead Kolasinac revealed what his side, which has drawn Napoli, would have to do from now on in the competition in order to secure victory.

In case you didn't know...

Arsenal were on the losing side when they faced Rennes away from home. The Gunners were humiliated by a scoreline of 3-1 in the hands of the French team. Thereafter, Unai Emery's side went on to beat Manchester United at home. Bringing that confidence, Emery chose the same formation to play against Rennes and his efforts paid off.

It was not the first time that the Gunners had lost their first leg tie before overturning the tables at home. Previously, when Arsenal faced Bate Borisov, they relied on a home victory to advance too.

The heart of the matter

Kolasinac has been a main figure in both victories over United and Rennes. The defender plays slightly more upfront as compared to Nacho Monreal and throughout each match, he ran tirelessly up and down the field helping both ends simultaneously.

Now, Kolasinac has warned his side, and has asked to learn from their struggles. The Gunners have been pretty lucky given that they played the home match in the second leg and had an added opportunity to turn things around. This time, they will travel to Italy for the second leg against Napoli and cannot afford any slip-ups.

"It's really important [to learn from this], obviously it's always very difficult when you lose the first game," Kolasinac said. "We are aware of that, it's not something we want to do of course.

"It is something we are going to work on in the next round. Obviously we do not yet know who we have got next, but for us of course the key will be to start better than we have in these last two ties."

Spoke to Sead Kolasinac after last night's win.



Here he is on what Arsenal must improve to win the Europa League, why they don't fear anyone in the draw and the impact the international break will have on the in-form Gunners. https://t.co/ZvAzNWApah — James Benge (@jamesbenge) March 15, 2019

What's next?

The Gunners go on an extended break and will not play until 1st April where they face Newcastle United. The squad is set to fly to Dubai for some warm weather training during this break.

