×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Arsenal news: Szczesny slams Van Persie for Gunners exit; calls him 'extremely arrogant'

Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
News
539   //    18 Mar 2019, 13:59 IST

Arsenal v Birmingham City - Carling Cup Final
Arsenal v Birmingham City - Carling Cup Final

What's the story?

Former Arsenal goalkeeper and current Juventus shot-stopper Wojciech Szczesny has slammed some of his former teammates, particularly Robin van Persie, stating that the Dutchman was arrogant.

In case you didn't know...

During Szczesny's eight-year stint with Arsenal, the 28-year-old won two FA Cups and was also the joint recipient of the Premier League Golden Glove with Petr Cech in the 2013-14 campaign.

Subsequently, the Poland international moved to Serie A giants Juventus, where he has enjoyed immense success already.

The heart of the matter

In an episode of Foot Truck on YouTube, Szczesny opened up about a number of his former teammates, including van Persie and Samir Nasri.



Van Persie, who played for the Gunners between 2004 and 2012, infamously switched to Manchester United in August 2012 and was subjected to plenty of criticism by Arsenal fans.

Speaking of the Dutchman, the former Gunners goalie said (via Goal), "He could have made other decisions and achieved lots more at Arsenal. “He’s extremely arrogant – sometimes."

"[I] have to admit, he left for Manchester United and the following year won a title. However after that, he got benched, moved to Turkey and his big career ended."

Advertisement

Szczesny also had bold things to say about Nasri who joined Manchester City in 2011.

"He always thought he was some kind of gangster. Everyone has this guy at school, who had strong and big friends and it made him think he’s cool."

What's next?

Arsenal currently sit in fourth place on the Premier League table and will hope to finish the season in a Champions League spot.

The Gunners will get back to Premier League action after the international break when they face Newcastle United on April 1.

As for Szczesny, he is well on course to securing another couple of titles with Juventus.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Juventus Wojciech Szczesny Robin van Persie
Rachel Syiemlieh
ANALYST
5 players who have played for both Arsenal and Juventus
RELATED STORY
Arsenal transfer news: Gunners midfielder signs £400,000-per-week deal with Juventus
RELATED STORY
Opinion: Aaron Ramsey's departure has to be the last of its kind for Arsenal
RELATED STORY
Arsenal News: Monchi to join Arsenal, Martin Keown on the one player who should start against Manchester United and more: March 9, 2019
RELATED STORY
Arsene Wenger believes Aaron Ramsey leaving Arsenal for Juventus is a blow
RELATED STORY
Should Arsenal sell Aaron Ramsey in January?
RELATED STORY
3 Answers to Arsenal’s defensive conundrum
RELATED STORY
The three moves Unai Emery should make this January to push Arsenal into top four   
RELATED STORY
Reports: Arsenal's Aaron Ramsey agrees to join Juventus in the summer; set to be club's second-highest earner
RELATED STORY
Robin Van Persie announces retirement from football
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 32
30 Mar FUL MAN 06:00 PM Fulham vs Manchester City
30 Mar BRI SOU 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Southampton
30 Mar BUR WOL 08:30 PM Burnley vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
30 Mar CRY HUD 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Huddersfield Town
30 Mar LEI AFC 08:30 PM Leicester City vs AFC Bournemouth
30 Mar MAN WAT 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Watford
30 Mar WES EVE 11:00 PM West Ham vs Everton
31 Mar CAR CHE 06:35 PM Cardiff City vs Chelsea
31 Mar LIV TOT 09:00 PM Liverpool vs Tottenham
02 Apr ARS NEW 12:30 AM Arsenal vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Serie A TIM 2018-19
FA Cup 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us