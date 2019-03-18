Arsenal news: Szczesny slams Van Persie for Gunners exit; calls him 'extremely arrogant'

Rachel Syiemlieh FOLLOW ANALYST News 539 // 18 Mar 2019, 13:59 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Arsenal v Birmingham City - Carling Cup Final

What's the story?

Former Arsenal goalkeeper and current Juventus shot-stopper Wojciech Szczesny has slammed some of his former teammates, particularly Robin van Persie, stating that the Dutchman was arrogant.

In case you didn't know...

During Szczesny's eight-year stint with Arsenal, the 28-year-old won two FA Cups and was also the joint recipient of the Premier League Golden Glove with Petr Cech in the 2013-14 campaign.

Subsequently, the Poland international moved to Serie A giants Juventus, where he has enjoyed immense success already.

The heart of the matter

In an episode of Foot Truck on YouTube, Szczesny opened up about a number of his former teammates, including van Persie and Samir Nasri.

Van Persie, who played for the Gunners between 2004 and 2012, infamously switched to Manchester United in August 2012 and was subjected to plenty of criticism by Arsenal fans.

Speaking of the Dutchman, the former Gunners goalie said (via Goal), "He could have made other decisions and achieved lots more at Arsenal. “He’s extremely arrogant – sometimes."

"[I] have to admit, he left for Manchester United and the following year won a title. However after that, he got benched, moved to Turkey and his big career ended."

Advertisement

Szczesny also had bold things to say about Nasri who joined Manchester City in 2011.

"He always thought he was some kind of gangster. Everyone has this guy at school, who had strong and big friends and it made him think he’s cool."

What's next?

Arsenal currently sit in fourth place on the Premier League table and will hope to finish the season in a Champions League spot.

The Gunners will get back to Premier League action after the international break when they face Newcastle United on April 1.

As for Szczesny, he is well on course to securing another couple of titles with Juventus.

Advertisement